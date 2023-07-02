090419 Hiking summit 1.jpg

Haystack Mountain summit

 Photo by Vaia Errett

On the evening of Monday, June 26, two juvenile boys from Butte hiking in a remote area near Elk Park stumbled upon what no hiker, camper or other explorer hopes to find: human remains.

