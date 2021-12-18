There's a new building in town, but it didn't pop up the way most do, built in place from the ground up. Instead, this one was towed into town on a truck, traveling to Boulder from north of Helena in the early morning hours of Dec. 16.
The building, purchased by the city of Boulder with $110,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Jefferson County, is set to become a child care facility sometime next year.
It took about six hours to crawl the 42.7 miles from Jim Darcy Elementary School on Lincoln Road to Boulder Elementary School, sometimes at a standstill and at other times cruising at 30 mph, averaging a bit over 7 mph overall in single-digit temperatures—but after months of planning and wrangling over funding, the building arrived at its new home on West Fourth Avenue around 6 a.m. after setting out on its journey at 12:01 a.m.
The nighttime move, according to Don Tamietti, whose company transported the building and had owned it before the city's purchase, was intended to prevent the building and its caravan of support vehicles from clogging roadways during daytime travel hours.
"With the traffic being as heavy as it is in the cities, they require us to move at night," he said in a phone call on Saturday, referring to the state Department of Transportation.
Tamietti, 62, owns Tamietti & Son House Moving & Heavy Hauling, and his 40-year-old son, Mitch, who drove the truck that towed the building to Boulder, has worked there since he was a teen. The senior Tamietti said that his grandfather started the company in Butte in the early 1960s, doing a brisk business moving homes and other buildings as Butte's mine pit expanded and interstates were built through the area. Tamietti moved his business to Pipestone in southwest Jefferson County, where he lives.
He said the company moves an average of 50 buildings a year, but not all of them travel on roadways. Many, he said, are moved within a property or are lifted in place.
Measuring 35 feet wide and 70 feet long, weighting about 35 tons, and requiring more than 20 feet of overhead clearance, the Boulder child care building was far from the largest structure he's moved. But it was still large enough to require a specialized haul truck and rolling dollies under the building.
"For us, that’s actually a light house. It’s big, size-wise, but it’s pretty light. We move things up to 300 ton," he said. "The trucks are geared especially for house moving, they're geared so you can go slow. And our dollies in the back are hydraulic—they go up and down and they steer in the back."
Nevertheless, the building—many times larger than most oversized loads seen amongst typical traffic—required weeks of planning, permitting and preparation before it could move an inch.
"Once we figured out where it was going, then you have to go through the process of getting all the permitting through the state and coordinating with all the utilities and figuring out a route. And that took six weeks to get that all together," Tamietti said. "The highway permit alone is 42 pages long."
One component of that permit, he said, was an analysis of the axle configurations and weights for the haul truck and the dollies underneath the building, which the state then compared to bridge ratings along the route to ensure they could handle the load. Utility companies also surveyed the route in advance, double-checking clearance under utility lines and determining which ones would need to be lifted for the building to pass underneath.
Along the journey, crews from utility companies and their contractors traveled ahead of and alongside the building, again measuring cable clearances. Workers hoisted in bucket trucks lifted lines by hand when necessary, holding them inches above the building's roof as it passed by, lowering the lines once the building passed, and then taking a different route to leapfrog ahead of the building and assess the next set of lines the building would pass under.
"We have radios, and you’ve got people in the back letting them know what's going on behind them as far as traffic, and then a guy in front guiding them—that’s what I do," Tamietti said, noting that everyone around the moving building must "constantly watch for the wires" along the entire route.
And that route was anything but straightforward.
Crews towed the building along two-lane roads through the Helena Valley, entirely avoiding Interstate 15 until Montana City. From Jim Darcy School, they carefully maneuvered the building east along Lincoln Road, south down Glass Drive to Masonic Home Road and then south down a frontage road. They then moved east on Custer Avenue/Canyon Ferry Road to a southbound run on Wylie Drive/Fourth Street into East Helena. From there, the building briefly rolled east on U.S. Route 287 in East Helena before turning south onto state Route 518, which led to I-15 in Montana City.
Once on the interstate, the building cruised past Clancy and Jefferson City, over the Boulder Hill and down Boulder's Main Street. Crews steered the building onto West First Avenue at L&P Grocery, then down Monroe Street for a few blocks before turning onto West Fourth Avenue and parking the building alongside the newly poured foundation where it will soon sit, directly behind Boulder Elementary School.
"Next week," Tamietti said, "Once they get the bottom of the building prepped and some of the support walls put in, we’ll go down and slide it on."
