HELENA — Lawmakers on the House State Administration Committee heard public comment Tuesday on yet another bill that would change judicial elections in the state.
Senate Bill 271 would add a single sentence to Montana code, but has the potential to vastly change judicial elections by allowing candidates to announce political endorsements. Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, is the sponsor of the bill.
“A judicial candidate may announce a campaign endorsement that the candidate has received,” Glimm said. “Pretty simple”
Proponents of the bill like John French said it would provide more clarity for voters.
“That’s all we’re trying to get rid of,” French said, “ is this rule that says ‘I can’t tell you what I believe.’”
French was one of four proponents, joined by Jeff Laszloffy from the Montana Family Foundation and Katie French, the former chair of the Sanders County Republican Central Committee.
Two opponents testified against the bill, saying it threatens judicial impartiality. Sam Forstag of ACLU Montana asked members how they would feel in front of a judge endorsed by various organizations.
“Is that something that would restore or bolster your faith in the impartiality that our judiciary should be striving for?” Forstag asked.
John Mudd, the executive director of the Montana Bar Association, joined Forstag in opposition to the bill.
The bill passed the Senate on a 28-22 vote before moving to the House. The House State Administration Committee didn’t immediately take action on the bill Tuesday.
James Bradley is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association, the Montana Newspaper Association and the Greater Montana Foundation. james22bradley@gmail.com twitter.com/jayx15a
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.