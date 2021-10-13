The Montana Highway Patrol will give away office equipment and furniture, and an assortment of other items, for free at a community day this Saturday that will also feature free hotdogs and drinks, opportunities to meet troopers and tour a mobile DUI processing center, and, possibly, a Highway Patrol helicopter.
Sgt. Jay Nelson, a public information officer, said in an email that the "surplus giveaway/community day" will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 16. Everything is offered for free, he wrote, but items must be taken that day and the agency isn't accepting holds on items.
Montana Department of Justice Communications Director Kyler Nerison wrote in an email that the items are left over from the former Montana Developmental Center, the state institution that occupied the campus on the south end of Boulder before the Highway Patrol moved into this summer.
The Highway Patrol is located at 18 Trooper Drive in Boulder Montana, off of East Fourth Avenue behind Jefferson High School.
