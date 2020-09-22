The Daughters of the American Revolution members presented a Constitution Day program on Sept. 17 in the Capitol Rotunda with Sons of the American Revolution members and honored guests, with George Wolcott representing Governor Steve Bullock, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, and Helena Symphony Chorale Manager Joshua Dickey singing a patriotic medley. Kaylee Rose Lian, left, a fifth grader at Clancy Elementary School, sang the National Anthem and “This Land is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie. She is pictured with Jane Lee Hamman, Constitution Week chairwoman of Montana State Society DAR and local Oro Fino Chapter DAR, emcee of the event; and Savannah McLaughlin, a fifth grade student from Townsend, who rang the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell as part of the nationwide national society DAR “Bells Across America.”National Society Daughters of the American Revolution members have honored the US Constitution since their 1890 founding. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week, adopted by Congress and signed as Public Law 915 in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The program will be streamed on helenacivictv.org, be available as a video on demand and shown on Cable channel 189 numerous times through Sept. 30.
