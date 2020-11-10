The Jefferson High School National Honor Society sponsored a Veterans Day ceremony Monday in honor of those who have served in the United States military. The event featured guest speakers Gary and Clint Van Blaricom, the former having served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, and the latter in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Clint Van Blaricom told how his father, Gary, had earned his Silver Star in Vietnam, having stopped the Vietcong from advancing on their squads while being badly injured himself. ”It’s by the grace of God that he is here today,” said Clint, adding that he’s been in many countries, but the United States is “the only place in the world where anyone can succeed.” Boulder resident John Anthony Grace, who passed away this year, was also honored. The ceremony included a performance by the high school choir, which sang “Rise Up,” by Andra Day, and a video of President Ronald Reagan’s 1985 Veterans Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo by Dawn Smartnick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.