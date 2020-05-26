The graves of veterans buried in the Boulder Cemetery received an added flourish this year for Memorial Day.
Volunteers with VFW Post 3648, American Legion Post 46, Jefferson High School National Honor Society students and others spent Friday morning putting out flags and installing bronze flag holders on the more than 100 graves in the cemetery, with some dating back to the Civil War era.
VFW Post Commander Larrey Lattin spearheaded the effort as a way to add a more permanent method of placing flags on pertinent holidays such as Memorial Day.
Lattin said he had originally created some homemade flag holders out of black pipe but many of those inadvertently disappeared.
Lattin personally fronted the cost of the new flag holders, at around $2,600, but he plans to be reimbursed.
“People have been ungodly generous,” he said of those who have contributed to the effort.
Another tribute to veterans around Boulder include flags erected by Tim and Sallie Keener.
Sallie said she and her husband took over the tradition from George Gadaire several years ago.
The flags include those honoring POW and MIAs, the American flag and “Support the Troops.”
In all, the Keeners put up 36 flags, 18 on each side of Main Street, said Sallie.
The couple relies on donations to keep the flags up-to-date and fresh, said Sallie.
Last year the Keeners realized they needed to replace some flags, but the cost to do so was about $2,300. They decided to have a bake sale, and along with some help from Madison Valley Bank, they were able to raise the needed funds.
Sallie said it takes Tim about three hours to put all the flags up and they fly them on most federal holidays, including Fourth of July and the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo weekend.
Another way servicemen and women are honored in Boulder is by the wooden yellow ribbon signs that can be seen downtown. The origin of the tradition has been hard to precisely nail down, but Barry Wardham, owner of Mountain Good Restaurant, said he’s seen those signs around the city since he was a boy. Wardham has his own yellow ribbon sign, honoring his tour in Afghanistan in 2012-13 as part of the 1st 189th National Guard unit.
The yellow ribbon motif stems from the yellow bandanas that the U.S. Calvary wore in the 1800s, said American Legion Post 46 Adjunct and Quartermaster Cory Sena.
