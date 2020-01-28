Boulder Elementary School service-learning students visit Bear Grass Suites in Boulder Jan. 20. The students each chose a quote by Martin Luther King, Jr., drew art work around it and read it to residents. Teacher Rochelle Hesford said quotes included “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,” and “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”
