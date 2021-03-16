More than 120 people cast ballots for the best posters describing the history of mining in Jefferson County, and the top three winners were Brennan Peterson, Rachel Van Blaricom and Logan Gillmore.
The 56 posters, which had been on display in February at the Jefferson County Museum, were created by Jefferson High School American History students.
Peterson’s first-place poster highlights the Golden Sunlight Mine, Montana Tunnels, the Golden Curry Mine, and the Comet Mine.
Van Blaricom’s second-place poster describes the importance of mining from past to present times, and Gillmore’s third-place poster explains how a dredge works in mining gold from under a body of water.
Other winners include Braden Morris (fourth) and Ellen McLean (fifth), with commendations to Isabel Gilbert, Morgan Barnes, Saraliba Auch, Riley Stock, Preston Field, Cia Stuber, Luke Eckmann, Gracie Leiva, Tom Meyer, Tristen Niemeir, Baylee Toney, Kennedy Williams and Braden Winterburn.
Judges included museum board members, staff and patrons as well as the Clancy School’s seventh and eighth grade history classes.
As first place winner, Peterson was awarded $100, Van Blaricom received $75 for second and Gillmore received $50 for third. The fourth and fifth place finishers each received $25.
The best 18 posters will remain on display at the museum through June.
The museum is open Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. and is located at 5 N. Main St. in Clancy.
