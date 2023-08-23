Monday, Aug. 21 was a highly anticipated day for Jefferson High School. It’s the first day of school for freshmen, and, this year, the freshman class is one of the largest JHS classes since the 1990s, when the mine was running at full force outside of Jefferson City.
Jefferson High Principal Mike Moodry said 97 students had registered before Monday, and he expected that many – or more – to show up. A total of 93 were counted Monday, Moodry said, with more expected for the official first day of school.
In the spring, when the school hosted JHS Days – an annual tradition – between 110 and 120 prospective students showed up. Since then Jefferson High faculty and administrators have been bracing themselves for the increased enrollment. According to Jefferson High School Counselor Joe Michaud, they are ready.
“It’s a challenge,” Michaud told The Monitor, “and so far our heads are still above water.”
The large influx of freshmen is a trend that started spiking more significantly with the Class of 2026, as around 20 more students enrolled than what Jefferson High administrators expected.
“We were expecting a class in the mid-50’s and got 73,” Moodry told The Monitor in September of 2022.
Jefferson High’s growth is a reflection of the growth taking place in the North County, as Helena’s schools are also seeing a significant rise in students crossing county lines and can no longer accommodate the number of Jefferson County students who have traditionally gone to Helena. This is the case for fall sports, as well. According to Moodry, East Helena High School has more than 90 students going out for its football team. Unsurprisingly, Jefferson High is now seeing more students sign up for football (more than 50, Moodry said).
“Not only that, we’ve got 50-plus volleyball players, 20-plus cross country runners and 20-plus cheerleaders,” Moodry added. “We’ve had to schedule another activity bus for all the students involved with fall sports.
Bussing is also an issue with the rise in students commuting to JHS from the North County.
“We had to schedule another bus to get all the students here from Montana City,” said Jefferson County School Superintendent Erik Wilkerson. Wilkerson said he is working closely with Harlow’s – the local school bus service – on meeting the new bussing needs.
Another stumbling block with increased enrollment is getting all the new students through the lunch line. According to Moodry, there are approximately 50 more students to serve, and each tray takes time to prepare. For the time being, Moodry said freshmen will head to lunch 5-10 minutes early.
“Hopefully that will be enough time,” he said.
Placing students in classes has also been tricky, however,
Michaud said – despite the increased enrollment – classroom sizes won’t be overwhelming for the teachers. Typical class sizes this year will increase to between 18 and 22 students, according to Michaud, up between 15 and 19 students in past years.
Michaud said it also helps that a new science teacher was hired (due to increased enrollment).
Some of the classes garnering the most interest, however, are music and drama. Mike Hesford’s drama class, for example, is larger than ever, with 30 students in his advanced drama class and 24 in beginning drama. Michaud suspects Hesford’s reputation plays a part in the class sizes.
“In some cases, the relationship students have with their teachers matters more than the curriculum,” Michaud said.
Freshman Natalie Russ of Clancy – who recently made headlines for winning the Treasure State Spelling Bee in March – said she was most excited about drama class. She’s seen several of Hesford’s productions, she said, and the shows have inspired her to take up acting herself.
Freshman Pierce Ward of Montana City has similar enthusiasm for the music program. He plays saxophone, and, as an eighth grade student, he got to join the pep band during a basketball game. He enjoyed working with music instructor Matt Bowman and has been looking forward to having him as a teacher in high school.
“He’s nice and is very good at his job,” Ward said.
Other electives are also filling up fast, Michaud said, including driver’s education, welding and family and consumer science.
As Jefferson High evolves from a small school to a school that’s not as small, there’s potential to transition from a Class B School to a Class A School. If the growth continues like it has with the last two freshman classes, Wilkerson said JHS could be Class A by 2026. In order for this to be the case, total enrollment numbers must stay above 300 total students. There are currently around 325 students enrolled.
“There’s a good possibility we could be a Class A school,” Wilkerson said.
All in all, Wilkerson added, increased enrollment is a good problem to have, and he believes there are many positive attributes driving students toward Jefferson High. There’s quality education – which he credits largely to the faculty – and there’s also a supportive, welcoming community. As more housing developments are built, Wilkerson said the area will continue to grow, and that – as superintendent – he’ll do all he can to make sure the way forward is a positive one.
Moodry said he too is optimistic, and welcomes the growth. After all, with the building project, they are ready for it.
“Once we are on the other side of construction, the added room will better accommodate the larger numbers,” he said.
