The Montana Highway Patrol may be eyeing the north campus of the former Montana Development Center in Boulder for its base of operations.
The information was revealed last week during a joint legislative subcommittee meeting on health and human services, as well as Tuesday during the Jefferson County Commission meeting.
The joint subcommittee had voted Friday to remove maintenance funding as a way to prompt the Department of Public Health and Human Services to divest its ownership of the northern MDC campus.
“By the time 2023 rolls around they shouldn’t need maintenance funds to take care of that campus. We want them to divest themselves of this property,” said Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, of the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The complete removal of the maintenance funding is targeted for the second fiscal year of the 2023 biennium budget.
The DPHHS obtained ownership of the 48-acre property last year after it was removed from trust land status with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
At the same time, the Department of Justice is eying the campus as a possible location for the Montana Highway Patrol, said Glimm.
The lease on the Highway Patrol’s current facility in Helena comes up soon, said Glimm.
If the move were made, the Highway Patrol would take control of the property, said Glimm.
“This is a good solution for everyone involved,” he said.
Efforts to reach the Highway Patrol for more information were unsuccessful by press time.
The Jefferson County Commission has also been eying the property for the possible location for a veterans pain center as one solution for future reuse of the MDC campus, which closed in 2018.
Commission Chairman Bob Mullen said at the Feb. 24 meeting that the county wants to make the Highway Patrol aware of these plans and that perhaps a mutually beneficial arrangement can be made.
The removal of maintenance funds is separate from the operational funding for the Intensive Behavior Center, which operates a 12-bed facility at the campus. IBC provides short-term treatment for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Glimm said this action was not a done deal, but represents the first step in the process. Glimm said a bill will follow that will transfer maintenance funding for the Highway Patrol.
If this deal does not work out, the proposed budget bill has a provision that would allow the property to be maintained for a year, but the DPHHS would have to find another solution, said Glimm.
Meanwhile, the Jefferson Local Development Corporation in January kicked off a master planning process that included both the north and south campuses of the former MDC. The master plan is designed to assess the assets on the property as well as come up with future reuse ideas and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The south campus is owned variously by the state, the county, JLDC and Youth Dynamics.
