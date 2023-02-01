In August of 2021, the Montana Highway Patrol officially made its move into the North Campus of Boulder’s former Montana Development Center. What originally attracted the MHP to the facility was its ample storage, vast open space and diverse array of highly configurable and versatile buildings. Now settled into the campus, Public Information Officer Jay Nelson said those examples only scratch the surface as to the possibilities this campus allows. He’s excited by the prospect of expanding the facility’s reach – and the facility itself – while helping to advance economic development to the area.
“The infrastructure is here to make this [more of] a regional training center,” Nelson said. “As long as we can be provided the funding to have [more] full-time training staff and full-time civilian staff [with an emphasis on hiring local] we could offer multiple classes at one time for law enforcement all over the area.”
Where this funding will come from is not clear at this time, however, Nelson said the MHP is exploring avenues with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Environmental Quality and is also seeking grants.
As it stands, the facility is already busy, as the MHP regularly hosts trainings for other entities, such as the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, the FBI, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Helena Police Department and a wide range of SWAT teams (at no charge).
“The Highway Patrol’s mission is ‘to safeguard the lives and property of the people using the highway traffic system of Montana through education, service, enforcement and interagency cooperation,’” Nelson added. “We feel that the training we are hosting and conducting as well as the agencies we are assisting is spot on with this mission.
There are currently multiple classrooms, cottages, a gymnasium, a combative room and outside areas that are used for a variety of trainings. There are also multiple classes taking place, not to mention a cafeteria (catered by Greg Hughes of The River), a general store and housing for six cadets.
Having the MHP campus move to Boulder has been a smooth transition, Nelson said, and one that appears to be received favorably by the community, as well.
On Jan. 18, Boulder Mayor Rusty Giulio, City Council President Drew Dawson and Jefferson County Commissioner Cory Kirsch met with Nelson, Colonel Steve Lavin and Lieutenant Colonel Kurt Sager. The conversation focused on identifying opportunities for local governments and their citizens to continue to make Boulder and Jefferson County a comfortable, welcoming place for the MHP to live and to work, which Nelson said has certainly been the case adding there have been many examples of this in the last 18 months. Several businesses have approached the MHP, offering their assistance. The Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce delivered “welcome” packets and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has expressed support.
The meeting also focused on identifying opportunities for the MHP to be good neighbors to the citizens and local governments of Boulder and Jefferson County. Nelson said all parties involved in the conversation agreed to continue to look for opportunities to better each entity for the betterment of the community. Kirsch added that he appreciated MHP representatives saying they were willing to offer their space to the community for utilization, particularly the gym and conference room.
All those present at the meeting agreed the dialogue was encouraging.
“[Lavin] said the community has been second to none in their support of [the MHP], and that’s great to hear,” Giulio said, adding his own words of support. “I think what [the MHP] is doing is very positive. I feel like just their vehicles driving through town helps out. It’s a good feeling, a bonus for the residents. Just having them around makes me feel better.”
Giulio said the Highway Patrol has also provided a boon economically, particularly when it comes to food, gas and lodging, the latter of which MHP would like to see lead to a new motel in the area. Currently the MHP can’t house all the troopers they bring in for training and often put them up in Helena.
“Part of the deal with us is we are mandated to have state rate for lodging, which is already pre-set,” Nelson said, “so the majority of people who come here for training are staying at hotels in Helena.”
“If we have somewhere local where people can stay it would be really nice,” added Lavin. “It would add to the training time and decrease the time driving in and out.”
Lavin, who commands the Highway Patrol, said operating the facility and working with the Boulder community couldn’t be going any better, and the recent meeting with area officials was no exception.
“I can’t believe it,” Lavin said. “You always anticipate some kind of issue, but there really haven’t been any, and we’re very grateful.”
Lavin said it’s critical to keep the community involved, something he plans on being intentional about. This being the case he said the meeting on Jan. 18 is something he expects to do on a semiannual basis.
The meeting also emphasized the MHP’s reach, as the campus continually brings in officers and other law enforcement agencies regularly. This inevitably has an impact on the local economy.
“It’s not just MHP that’s down here,” Lieutenant Colonel Sager said, “so not only is it a benefit to the Department of Justice and other agencies, but everyone who comes here for training has to go into the community for food and whatever else. When you have 20-30 people trickling into the community like this on a very regular basis, that’s beneficial.”
Sager also echoed Giulio’s sentiments, stressing the importance of the MHP’s presence in the community.
“Just the fact we’ve got a bunch of police cars – be it Highway Patrol or some other entity – coming right through a school zone, where there are often issues, it’s a reminder to people to slow down and be more careful,” Sager said. “Having our campus right next to the school is also a big benefit. It helps provide another level of safety.”
Eye on expansion
Nelson said there’s a lot of infrastructure already in place for the MHP, and he’s very pleased with the facility. He said it is the Highway Patrol’s intention to keep the integrity of what the North Campus looked like, however, expansion is needed.
“We have one two-story building on campus we’d like to turn into another training building,” said Nelson. “The roof needs repaired, and we have to do some mitigation – as there’s some asbestos in the floor – but then we’ll be able to get some outside funding and be able to retrofit the building for training purposes, which would bring in additional people to the Boulder community.”
The plan for the MHP campus, Nelson said, is to provide law enforcement agencies throughout the region – as well as the MHP – with quality training opportunities.
“We have ideas to help facilitate this, however, we need to get the training building ready first,” Nelson said. “Once the repairs are complete we will build moveable walls to make a configurable layout for the training.”
Having this facility for training, Nelson added, could attract tactical teams from all over the United States, and, more than likely, if they are traveling this far for a training they will be in the community for multiple days.
“When you look at training nationwide for law enforcement, and in my 24 and a half years, a lot of places are really looking for a place that can host training,” Nelson said. “There are a lot of special niches of law enforcement training – including K9s, crash investigation and active shooter response, just to name a few – and we attract a lot of them because we have a place to do it. Should we be lucky enough to get additional funding and get the other training building up and running, I could see us hosting many more training sessions.”
Adding to the momentum for more training, Nelson said the MHP was recently awarded with a technology grant, which allows for updates in the classrooms and the gymnasium This will allow for even more training and education on campus.
And this is only the beginning.
“We are still fairly new to the area and really starting to realize the value of this campus,” Lavin said. “I see us here for a very, very long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.