In August of 2021, the Montana Highway Patrol officially made its move into the North Campus of Boulder’s former Montana Development Center. What originally attracted the MHP to the facility was its ample storage, vast open space and diverse array of highly configurable and versatile buildings. Now settled into the campus, Public Information Officer Jay Nelson said those examples only scratch the surface as to the possibilities this campus allows. He’s excited by the prospect of expanding the facility’s reach – and the facility itself – while helping to advance economic development to the area. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.