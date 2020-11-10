High school seniors are encouraged to read now about available scholarships at DAR.org/national-society/scholarships and plan to apply by no later than Jan. 31 in one of the 28 different available scholarship fields, including two designated for American Indians.
Last year, the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded 83 scholarships totaling more than $280,000 with many of them renewable for multiple years to students from 31 states in the areas of education, history, government, law, MBA, nursing, medicine, chemistry, occupational and physical therapy, music, museum studies, English, math and science.
DAR is committed to education, historic preservation and patriotism. In 2019 total education support at chapter, state, and national levels granted more than 1,300 scholarships worth almost $1.5 million to young people. Only two scholarships require applicants to be DAR members or have a relationship to a DAR member.
The DAR Scholarship Committee uses the Academic Works platform for online applications. Scholarship applicants will use the portal to submit their applications and to upload and submit all the requested information and documents by the deadline. No mailed or emailed information will be accepted. The direct URL link to the online application submission portal is: http://dar.academicworks.com.
