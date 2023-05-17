On Tuesday, May 9, Jefferson County Commissioners approved a $40,000 proposal by High Plains Architects of Billings to conduct a feasibility study for Cottage Five on the South Campus of the former Montana Developmental Center, a potential home for the county’s Public Health Department
High Plains President Randy Hafer and project manager Josi Wilgus attended via Zoom. It is their plan to have a feasibility study ready by Sept. 1.
“We are excited about this building and like what’s being proposed for it,” Hafer said.
Hafer said during the Zoom meeting that this is “not the first rodeo” for High Plains Architects. The company has worked on the Borden Hotel in Whitehall, Boulder Hot Springs Inn, Spa and Retreat Center, as well as several other historic buildings around the state, most recently in Hardin, Lewistown and Miles City. Cottage Five is a project Hafer said he’s particularly excited about.
“Without a doubt, this project is a challenge that our team is distinctively suited for and we will strive to use our collective experiences to streamline our efforts,” Hafer wrote in the High Plains proposal.
Hafer told commissioners High Plains will get started on the project as soon as possible, recognizing that it seems “everything is taking longer” these days. Hafer added that he believes in the sustainability of Cottage Five and believes it would serve well as a wellness center for the county, as the Public Health Department and others have openly discussed.
