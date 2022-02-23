On a brilliant sunny weekend in mid-May, a group of skiers from Helena, Boulder and Butte set out from the Elkhorn ghost town northeast of Boulder on touring skis: They wound their way up around the abandoned Louise and C&D mine sites, cruised uphill along an old roadbed bordered by boulders until, eventually, they reached the tree line. The group skied fresh powder down what they called Alice Basin to the Iron Mine site, climbed back up to the summit of Elkhorn Peak, skied down to the mine again and then carved their way down the road back to Elkhorn and headed to the Boulder Hot Springs.
That was in 1945—the group of skiers who recounted the trip in that year's American Ski Annual included a women's national champion ski racer and the parents of longtime Boulder resident Sam Samson, himself now 82—but every winter, hardy skiers from around Jefferson County and beyond still make the trek to Elkhorn to grind along the 4-mile route that rises nearly 3,000 vertical feet to the summit of Elkhorn Peak. The reward, if they're lucky: Weather and snow conditions could align to provide vast expanses of untracked powder or soft spring skiing, and views that extend more than 70 miles in some directions.
Despite its many mountains and usually snowy winters, there aren't any ski lifts or downhill ski areas in Jefferson County. Ski runs served by rope tows existed near Elkhorn and on the Boulder Hill in the late 1930s and early 1940s (story, page 3), but they closed after the U.S. entered World War Two in the 1941–42 winter. A ski area operated near Pipestone Pass in the far southwest corner of the county from 1959–74, and since then there's been no lift-served skiing in Jefferson County.
But there's still good downhill skiing throughout the county for those who know where to look and are willing to earn their turns.
"Jefferson County’s a little tough," Micah Vitoff, the operations manager at Great Divide Ski Area between Helena and Lincoln, said in an interview in the ski lodge there earlier this month. Vitoff has lived in Helena for four years and has been touring in the backcountry since 2011. His wife is a professional avalanche safety instructor.
Often, he said, the key to finding good touring is figuring out when conditions might align to provide good snow—or any snow at all in areas frequently scoured down to rock by strong winds.
"We’ve tried to do stuff up in Tizer Lakes Bowl. As hard as it is to get to, it has potential. Getting in when it’s not windswept, that’s the hard part," he said, adding that on the other side of the Elkhorns from Tizer Lakes—on the west and south sides—"it’s all windswept when you get above tree line."
On a recent weekend, Vitoff said, he put about 50 miles on a snowmobile, looking for lines to ski around Elk Park, but "everything was bare."
One of the tricks to backcountry touring is scouting locations ahead of time, and grueling hikes up mountains might not yield snowy turns back down: "You just don’t know until you get up there. You keep saying, ‘Well, you know, the west side is bare so maybe the east side is loaded.’"
It takes specialized equipment to get up there. Unlike alpine skis used in resorts, backcountry ski setups are designed to be as light as possible and feature bindings and boots that allow a skier's heel to be free—the boot pivots in the binding at the toe—on the hike up. Mohair and nylon climbing skins, the modern synthetic version of animal skins used long ago, attach to the underside of skis and allow them to slide forward and grip the snow to take steps uphill, often referred to as "skinning" uphill. Skins come off and bootheels lock-in for the ski back down. Backcountry snowboards, called "splitboards," break in half to mimic skis for the skin up.
Sometimes the walk on the skintrack is long, such as the approach to a zone referred to as The W on the northeast-facing slope of the Occidental Plateau. Located above the defunct Montana Tunnels mine about 7 miles southwest of Jefferson City, The W is a series of east- to northeast-facing bowls and chutes running from the edge of the plateau at about 7,600 feet of elevation down into Kady Gulch and Clancy Creek at around 5,800 feet of elevation, though much of that vertical drop is timbered and only the upper portions feature open bowls.
"It’s a big approach and it’s only a four, five-hundred-foot line, but it makes for a good day," Vitoff said, noting that the Elkhorns and The W are "pretty much the go-tos for Jefferson County."
Slope angles on The W are often in the 35–45 degree range: Prime terrain for avalanches.
"I wouldn’t trust those chutes one bit unless it’s spring skiing, the snow is good and compacted," Karson Klass, a Helena-based backcountry skier and Jefferson High School's cross-country coach, said in a phone call. Klass was referring to the consolidation of unstable layers within the snowpack during springtime that can lead to greater stability and less dangerous travel through avalanche terrain, which includes any slope 30 degrees or steeper, as well as terrain near and below such slopes—avalanches can be remotely triggered from afar.
Klass has skied around the plateau, and he and his touring partner once backed off from skiing steep terrain there because of unstable snow.
"We went one day, the stuff was super low-angle, too low-angle," he said. "But it was necessary—we wouldn’t have gone anywhere else because it was after a good dump."
Klass generally tours in the Elkhorns, where he said he's found some places that generally hold good snow.
"The most consistent place I go around here is going up Elkhorn [Peak]. There’s normally a good snowmobile track … and the north side of Elkhorn gets some good blower [powder] in the trees," he said. "There are some really good, fun runs on Elkhorn."
Plus, on the ski back down into the ghost town, "That road, that service road coming down, can be like a 3-mile green run. But it has to have the right conditions."
If terrain is steep enough to ski, it's often also steep enough to avalanche, and Klass' praise for Elkhorn skiing also carried a warning: "There is some avalanche terrain on Elkhorn. It’s steep. I know a guy who got buried up to his waist one time. That’ll open your eyes."
Klass said he's also skied bowls off of the top of Casey Peak, about 8 miles east of Clancy, but that "it’s a little bit of work to get out there," and the terrain is quite steep.
And there's still more yet to ski. More exploring, spending hours poring over maps and days venturing farther into the mountains, could yield new lines and yet undiscovered powder stashes in the depth of Jefferson County's mountains—treasure waiting for whoever figures out where it is.
"There may be some stuff out toward Bernice. I think anything that you’d want to do out there would be [via] a snowmobile just because of the approach," Klass said. "I’ve gone up Willard Creek before, but they close the road about two miles from the trailhead ... [T]here was a hillside I’ve always looked at."
Editor's note: Backcountry skiing is an inherently dangerous activity involving exposure to avalanche terrain, extreme weather conditions and possible injury in remote locations. Formal avalanche safety training and specialized rescue equipment are necessary to travel safely in the backcountry. If available, always check the daily avalanche forecast for your area before venturing out. Visit avalanche.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.