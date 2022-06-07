The wait is over.
On Monday, June 20, five years after acquiring the property, the construction of a new 14,437 square-foot Town Pump Convenience Store and Lucky Lil’s Casino at 703 North Main Street in Boulder will officially open to the public.
“We’re real excited to see this store built,” said Bill McGladdery, spokesman for the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. “It took a little work for it to all come together, but it finally did come together.”
Preparing the site and beginning construction posed challenges early on, and the original completion goal of spring 2021 was not met, but Town Pump persevered, McGladdery said, wanting to provide the best for their Jefferson County customers.
“We’ve really appreciated the support we’ve received from the greater Boulder area and from those passing through,” McGladdery said. “The location on Interstate 15 is outstanding for the highway traveler.”
This support is being rewarded, McGladdery said, with a significant increase in food and beverage selections.
“One of the big highlights of this expansion is the new food service program, which includes an open deli concept,” he said. “Not only are there more product offerings, but many meals are prepared fresh from scratch.”
The new location will also have 42 cooler doors, giving the customer a tremendously wide array of beers and other alcoholic beverages, as well as sodas, waters and dairy products.
In addition to the food and beverage perks, the new Town Pump will also offer an RV dump station and an electric vehicle charging station.
“This has been a long-time coming for the Boulder community and we will work to exceed our customer’s expectations,” Town Pump Manager Robbe-Jon Nelson said in a news release.
As for Lucky Lil’s Casino, the updated 3,200 square foot space will “continue to offer a relaxing entertainment experience,” manager Jessica Tope-Veach said in a news release.
“We will still have all of our players’ favorite games and friendly service,” she said.
As preparation continues for opening day, McGladdery encourages those interested in working at the new Town Pump to apply.
“We are looking for people who want more than just a paycheck,” she said. “We want people who are committed to taking care of our customers. We’ve got a great team in Boulder and we look forward to seeing it expand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.