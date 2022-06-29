Timothy McKenrick, runner-up in the Republican primary election for state House District 75, pled not guilty to a single felony count of deceptive election practices during his arraignment and initial court appearance at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Wednesday.
The state of Montana filed the charges against McKenrick in the Jefferson County Fifth District Court on May 24 after he allegedly submitted a ballot with a falsified signature in the May 3 Jefferson High School Board of Trustees election. The charging documents state that McKenrick claimed to have falsified the signature to "test the system."
As written previous in the Boulder Monitor, This charge stems from the mail ballot McKenrick submitted in the May 3 election for the Jefferson High School Board of Trustees. The election was conducted entirely by mail ballots, which had to be submitted to the school by May 3. Hours after allegedly forging a signature on his ballot, he told voters in a candidate forum, "You wouldn’t be able to read mine. There’s too many people that can forge really well."
According to a probable cause affidavit written by County Attorney Steve Haddon, who filed the charge against McKenrick, McKenrick submitted his ballot in the school board race directly to JHS Business Manager Lori Carey at the school on May 3. When he submitted his ballot, Haddon wrote, he told Carey he took issue with language on the ballot envelope, which asks voters to affirm with their signature that they are voting only once and for themselves. McKenrick told Carey he disagreed with the line, "I understand that failure to complete the signature information may invalidate my ballot," according to the affidavit, and he told her it should say, "... shall invalidate my ballot."
The Monitor also previously disclosed that, according to Haddon, McKenrick reiterated to County Election Administrator Ginger Kunz that he intentionally falsified his signature to see if signatures were being checked, and he told her he had not signed the signature verification form that Carey mailed to him, so Kunz provided a new one.
The form asked the signer to swear that "the signature submitted below is my signature and that it is the same as my signature on my absentee ballot signature envelope."
McKenrick signed the form with his regular signature, Haddon wrote, and then reiterated to Kunz that he intentionally falsified the signature on his ballot.
Taken together, Haddon wrote, McKenrick's actions constitute felony deceptive election practices.
McKenrick faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison, a $50,000 fine or both.
Kimberly Wein, a criminal defense attorney for Missoula-based Stevenson Law Office, attended the hearing virtually to represent McKenrick. Wein and McKenrick denied requests to comment for this story.
Following the hearing, McKenrick was booked and released from the Jefferson County Detention Center on his "own recognizance." Title 46, Chapter 9, Part 1 of the Montana Code Annotated states that "any person in custody, if otherwise eligible for bail, may be released on the person's personal recognizance subject to conditions that the court may reasonably prescribe to ensure the person's appearance when required."
