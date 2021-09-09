Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.