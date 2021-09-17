The Haystack Fire southwest of Boulder has grown to an estimated 2,600 acres—an increase of about 900 acres so far this week—and dangerous fire conditions, including strong winds, through Saturday night could cause extreme fire behavior and growth to the northeast and east.
The U.S. Forest Service on Friday issued an area closure spanning from Interstate 15 on the west to Whitetail Road on the east, and from Whitetail Reservoir to the south to the top of Galena Gulch, and including the North Fork Road, to the north.
On Friday morning, Jefferson County alerted residents living from the Boulder River south to the Boulder Hot Springs, and west of state Highway 69, "that extreme winds are forecasted to impact the Haystack Fire today and Saturday."
The message, which was shared online, said that the situation was not an "immediate emergency" but that "residents should be prepared to take safety precautions should the fire impact those receiving this message."
Late Thursday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced that Little Boulder Road was closed at West Creek and that the North Fork road from Little Boulder to Galena Gulch was entirely closed. Last week, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, in which the fire is burning, closed trail 778, from Eureka Mine to Moose Creek, and Trail 4082, the Haystack Mountain Trail.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, indicating dangerous fire conditions, from 1 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday. The agency predicts low humidity and wind gusts of up to 60 mph during that time.
"Saturday will likely be complex and tough days for our men and women on the ground," the forest said in a Facebook post on Thursday night.
The U.S. Forest Service became aware of the fire on July 31, while fighting the Gatlin Gulch Fire that ignited on July 30, and forest officials believe the fires were both ignited by lightning on the same day. The fire smoldered for weeks at around a few acres before intermittently growing throughout late August, experiencing occasional flare-ups but remaining smaller than 500 acres until two weeks ago. By late afternoon Aug. 8, the head of the fire was in the upper reaches of the Buffalo Creek drainage off of the Little Boulder River, according to Shane Martin, the assistant fire management officer for the Butte Ranger District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
The fire's slow growth early on, officials said, was due to the terrain in the area being mostly rock and large boulders with occasional vegetation, rather than a densely timbered forest where the fire could explode. It is now burning in more fuel-laden terrain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.