Original story, 11 p.m. Aug. 16:
The Haystack Fire in southwestern Jefferson County grew to an estimated 100 acres by Monday night, less than 48 hours after being estimated at just 1.5 acres. Information about the fire's rapid growth or what resources would fight the fire, which was previously being "monitored" by the U.S. Forest Service, was not immediately available on Monday night.
According to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, the fire is "burning in a roughly easterly direction. It continues to burn in extreme terrain that is unsafe for direct attack by firefighters on the ground. The fire is currently not threatening any structures."
The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, in which the fire is located, stated in a Facebook post at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday that "the amount of fire activity in terrain of that nature does not justify risking the safety of our fire crews. However, the Haystack Fire incident commander and crews are prepared should the fire move into a location where the risk to fire personnel safety is reduced or if there is a noted increase in activity."
Less than 24 hours earlier, on Saturday evening, the forest stated that the fire was "only 1–1.5 acres."
The Haystack Fire started on July 31 on a small and rocky knob near the peak of Haystack Mountain, east of Elk Park, between U.S. Interstate 15 and Whitetail Reservoir. Originally determined to be about 0.1 acres and having "low spread potential" in terrain largely inaccessible to ground-based firefighting, the fire "rekindled" and grew to about 1 acre on Aug. 4, according to the forest and the Sheriff's Office. Helicopters were dropping water on the fire as deemed necessary, and the Forest Service had been monitoring the fire, according to the fire's page on InciWeb, a national interagency database of wildfires. As of Monday night, the page had not been updated since Aug. 7.
"Smoke from this fire will continue to be visible from I-15 and the Elk Park area for some time to come," the Sheriff's Office stated.
