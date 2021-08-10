The video, taken by a farmer in a field of hay that had just been harvested, showed dry stalks poking up from arid earth that seemed to writhe on its own—a plague of grasshoppers dining on the plants that normally become livestock feed, completely blanketing the ground and buzzing through the air.
Shared in a Facebook group for Boulder residents, the video was filmed hours away in northern Montana, but it reflected the reality of farmers and ranchers here in Jefferson County and around the American West this summer: no water, no feed and no shortage of tough decisions about the fate of herds, ranches and the families that sustain them.
Local ranchers and farmers said that this year's drought conditions, which are remarkably severe and widespread, have combined with preceding years of drought and low livestock prices to deliver what might be the knockout blow to many in the industry. Drought conditions are so severe, they said, that there's little forage for cattle on public-land grazing allotments, and ranchers can't afford to buy what little hay local producers have been able to eke out of their parched fields. Formal and informal online hay marketplaces offer to connect buyers and sellers from distant communities, but drought conditions have been so widespread that affordable feed is available seemingly only in a few southern states where long-haul transport of hay to the Northern Rockies makes it too expensive. Faced with no economically viable way to sustain herds on the range or on their pastures, many ranchers are selling off animals earlier and in greater numbers than those in the business say they've ever seen—and they're not making much, if any, money on it.
Fifth-generation rancher Leah Lewis, who operates her family ranch near Boulder with her husband, sister and brother-in-law, said that after last season, "there was no fall regrowth, and what little bit there was, the grasshoppers ate. This spring, it didn’t rain either so there was no spring growth."
She said that grasshoppers have "annihilated" what little has grown this year.
"There’s just nothing for cows to eat anywhere, so the hay prices are outrageous," she said.
With hundreds of cattle, Lewis said she typically is "looking for 200 ton of basic, crappy cow hay for the winter … and then save my good hay for the spring when they’re lactating."
Normally, she said, she wouldn't start feeding hay until about Christmastime. Ranchers with grazing allotments on public lands generally graze their cattle through the summer on forage blanketing mountain forests and high plains, then they move cattle to ranch pastures in the fall. That "base property" on the ranch, she said, needs to be able to support the herd for about six months, through the winter and until the herd moves to grazing allotments ahead of the next summer.
"This year, people are already starting to feed hay," she said. "Your average cow might need 3 tons for the winter, but now it needs 5 tons," because feeding is beginning early.
Hay bales, whether square or round, aren't standard sizes, so hay is sold by weight, generally by ton. Normally, Lewis said, medium-quality feed costs $85 to $100 per ton, and could cost as much as $150 per ton in the depths of winter.
Right now, she said, "everything you can think of" costs upward of $400 a ton. That means that it could cost $1,600 to $2,000 to sustain an animal that will fetch only $1,200 at sale.
"I’ve never paid $200 for hay per ton, and I would gladly do that right now. But I can’t find any," she said. "Since it’s a five-state drought, there’s none to be found."
John Heide, a third-generation rancher and farmer who produces hay on his property outside Boulder, said that "our crop is 40% short, when compared to a normal year. I've got half as much to sell as I normally sell."
Heide said that his prices are "probably double of what they were last year, almost. And I've been selling mine for quite a bit less than other people. I couldn't force myself to sell for as high as I hear other people are—three, four, five-hundred a ton."
He said he's been selling hay for about 10 years and ranching for all his life, before selling most of his herd a few years ago as he winds down the ranch. He's seen a lot in his 77 years—but nothing like the current drought and grasshoppers.
"We've had droughts—between the droughts and the grasshoppers this year, and it's dry—it's not a pretty picture out there and it's early yet," he said. "We had hoppers last year, but nothing like this. They just really took off."
"I think [non-agricultural] people probably don't realize how serious it really is," he remarked.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the northern two-thirds of Jefferson County are experiencing "extreme" drought conditions and the southern third is in an "exceptional" drought—the two most extreme categories on the scale, indicating "exceptional and widespread crop/pasture losses [and] shortages of water in reservoirs, streams and wells, creating water emergencies." Similar conditions abound across Montana and the West.
For buyers and sellers of hay who are unable to source or move feed, the state of Montana operates the online Montana Hay Hotline, a marketplace that "connects those interested in buying, selling, or donating hay or pasture," according to a July 26 statement from state Department of Agriculture advertising the service.
"The Hay Hotline allows producers to enter new listings with descriptions of the forage they have available to sell or donate. It also provides users with an option to search for available hay or pasture," the release stated. The hotline is accessible at agr.mt.gov/Hay-Hotline, and more information is available by calling (406) 444-2402 or emailing danielle.jones@mt.gov.
On Tuesday, the hotline showed 11 listings of hay for sale, four of which were outside of Montana, and 19 listings seeking hay to purchase in Montana. For-sale listings that included prices offered hay for upwards of $300 per ton. Many didn't specify a price.
Hay is also trading in the Facebook group Hay for Sale in Montana, at www.facebook.com/groups/668776949847937.
Lewis said that she and other local ranchers have been researching corn feed, which she said is often used in Midwestern feedlots. She is also looking into barley "cake" patties.
"We don’t have any of the equipment to feed corn. We would literally be bucketing out and shoveling corn around, and I don’t even know if they would eat it," she said.
She could also buy hay at a reasonable price per ton in Texas, she said, but transport costs to Montana would make it cost her as much as hay available in state. But it seems that across Montana, as Heide put it, "there's none out there, either, so I don't know what they're going to do. I don't know any place in the immediate area that isn't sold out."
"There’s not a lot of options, that’s the problem," Lewis said. "And nobody has any money saved up," because cattle prices have been low for many years.
Some money is available. On July 12, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack expanded the department's drought disaster declaration in Montana, extending it to include Jefferson County and more than a dozen others in southwest Montana and neighboring areas of Idaho and Wyoming. The declaration makes farmers and ranchers eligible to apply for emergency loans from the federal Farm Service Agency for up to eight months after the disaster declaration.
"FSA considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment ability of the operator," the declaration said. "Local FSA offices can provide affected farmers with further information."
But many ranchers and farmers, unsure of what future years will yield, could be hesitant to incur debt.
"Next year, let’s say it’s a normal year, it’s great. If it’s a drought next year, [any hay] that anyone had saved, I won’t have those because they didn’t even grow this year. So then you’re really getting rid of the whole herd," because you can't feed any animals, she said. "You want them to have a calf because that’s your paycheck next year."
Heide had a similar worry about next year.
"People who have a lot of cattle are really up the creek, and once all those cattle go to market, the price is going to come down. It's a double-whammy," he said. "In the long run you're not any further ahead, and maybe you are further behind than you were last year."
But for now, selling off cattle—however early, however young and light, and however underpriced—seems to be the only solution for ranchers at their wits' end unable to feed animals. The animals generally get trucked out and sold off from ranches in the fall, Lewis said, but ranchers unable to feed their herds are selling them now, when the animals are younger, lighter and fetch less money. But even for a pittance, it's fewer mouths the ranchers will need to feed. Ranches will usually retain their best animals to breed for future years, but that may not be an option this year, she said, and it can take up to a decade to rebuild the genetic quality of a herd.
"It’s a bleak situation. Most people are choosing to disperse their herds," Lewis said. "We have 330 [cows] that calved this year, I’ll probably get rid of a third this year, and maybe go to half. It’s a tough winter if we run out of hay."
Lewis and Heide worried that the current crisis will prove to be an existential threat to many in the industry, even those who survived the past many years of low prices and droughts of decades past.
"I haven’t seen anything like this and neither has my dad. He said the '80s were like this—dry—but not this hot for this long," Lewis said. "A lot of people couldn’t make it in the '80s, and that’s kind of where we’re at right now—just things stacked against you too much."
Lewis, who also owns and operates the Free Enterprise Health Mine with her husband, Ryan, said that current circumstances have made her question why she's still ranching. She said she might have to euthanize some of her favorite older horses this winter because she cannot afford to feed them. Meanwhile, fuel, fertilizer, equipment and other goods and services all cost more—and cattle prices are dropping even further as more ranchers take animals to market.
"I’m not even sure what we’re doing here, why do we even ranch? But if everybody said that, there wouldn’t be anything to eat in this country. I’m glad there are some hardcore ranchers out there," she said. "The bleak big picture—I’m so sad when I say it all at the same time. Even my dad is like, 'it’s about quality, not quantity.' I could work at McDonald's and make more money than I have in the past five years. I feel like I’m doing my offspring a disservice by being a rancher."
Heide said he will be alright this year, but only because he downsized his herd significantly in the past decade and focused more on growing hay. But he wonders what he'll do in the years to come, and what will become of his ranch.
"You go down to Bozeman and see probably the best land in the state of Montana and it's all houses. But you can't blame the ranchers for selling it, because if they're going to retire, that's their retirement. I don't know what the answer is. I don't know. I'm glad I'm the age I am—I don't know what the future holds," he said. "We're going to probably retire in a couple more years, I suppose. But we don't have any children to pass the place on to. It'll be sold, I suppose. And that's hard to do."
