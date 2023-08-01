Last Chance Handgunners will host Defenders USA’s three-day handgun training course Aug. 11-13.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 8:51 am
Last Chance Handgunners will host Defenders USA’s three-day handgun training course Aug. 11-13.
The class will progress participants through handgun fundamentals, speed, accuracy and movement, as well as a final course in fighting handgun concepts.
Participants can attend their choice of one day, two days or all three days. However, a proficiency standard is required to be accepted in advanced classes.
The courses will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. weather permitting. Tickets range in price from $200 for a single day to $495 for all three.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit the “3 Day Handgun: Fundamentals 2 Fighting” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.