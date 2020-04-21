Haley Pesta, a Jefferson High School senior, was selected by Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution to receive the $500 Montana State Society DAR Traveling Scholarship for 2019-2020. A resident of Jefferson City, Pesta will attend Helena College University of Montana to study Elementary Education this fall.
The scholarship committee commended Pesta for writing an excellent statement on the chapter essay question: “Why is the electoral college important to the residents of Montana?”
There were 13 eligible applicants from nine area high schools in Broadwater, Lewis & Clark, Jefferson and Meagher Counties and judging was very competitive among the outstanding candidates based on their written statement, application and letter of recommendation.
Because the scholarship began in 1919 and has been awarded each year since, Oro Fino Daughters are referring to this year’s scholarship as the Centennial award. Each of the 10 Montana DAR chapters annually put money into the State Society Traveling Scholarship Fund and responsibility for administering the application and award process rotates to each MSSDAR Chapter in order of their organizing dates. Oro Fino will be transferring the scholarship files to Mount Hyalite Chapter for use next winter administering the program in the greater Bozeman area.
