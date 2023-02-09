During the Jan. 24 County Commission meeting, Jefferson County Planner LaDana Hintz expressed disappointment that commissioners considered removing Zoom links from agendas and having the technology available by request only. She referenced a proposed bill (now drafted as HB328) floating around in the legislature that’s “an act providing for increased transparency and accountability in government” and said now is the time to make access to meetings convenient for the public.
Hagerty stands up for transparency
- By Charlie Denison, editor
Charlie Denison
Editor
