A variety of digital platforms are keeping students, teachers and parents connected while Jefferson County schools are closed due to COVID-19.
And fortunately, the majority of students have access to the internet, said administrators at Boulder Elementary School, Montana City School and Clancy School.
For those with slow, inconsistent or no internet, some facilities, such as Montana City School, have obtained mobile hotspots to help students and parents get connected, said Daryl Mikesell, K-2 and 6-8 principal.
Boulder Elementary School Principal and Superintendent Maria Pace said they have offered devices to the handful of students who lack adequate internet, and that number has been low.
Clancy School Superintendent/Principal Dave Selvig is offering packets of materials, or lessons on jump drives, for those with spotty internet. He has also opened up the school’s Wi-Fi to allow students and parents to access material online in the parking lot.
Pace said that if this had happened a few years ago, it may have been a different scenario.
She believes most Boulder residents have reached a threshold with internet service, akin to a time in the past when most people finally obtained a television or cable.
“We’re at that tipping point,” Pace said, adding that perhaps two to three students in several grade levels have needed extra internet support, out of a total of 170 students for kindergarten through eighth grade.
Mikesell said the Montana City School has provided mobile hotspots to 15 out of 503 students, and those were obtained through Verizon.
At the Clancy School, about four to five families, out of 345 students, have needed additional internet support, said Selvig.
Common digital platforms being used are Google Classroom and Zoom, as well as Seesaw and Homeroom, depending on grade level.
When schools nationwide initially began using Zoom, there were some security issues concerning hackers, but administrators said that the company has installed new safeguards and teachers are being careful about who can join a classroom meeting.
However, since many parents are working from home, or still working during the day at their usual job site, schedules have tended to vary widely.
School isn’t necessarily during the usual time frame, administrators said.
Many teachers are recording lessons and uploading those on Google Classroom so students can access them when it’s convenient to do so, said Mikesell.
“We’re trying to be as flexible as possible,” he said.
In turn, students who have additional questions can email their teachers directly, said Cori Trudeau, grades 3-5 principal at Montana City School.
“There’s still one-on-one instruction,” she said.
With Seesaw, students can complete hand-written work and submit it to their teachers through a photograph, said Pace.
In addition, administrators said teachers are hosting class meetings each week, as well as having individual check-ins with their students.
Pace said many of these digital platforms were known to her staff prior to the shutdown, but since school has been out, “I feel like the staff has really upped their game,” by choosing apps that fit the developmental age of the child.
Ryan Fetherston teaches seventh and eighth grade social studies at the Clancy School.
Fetherston has tried to maintain the classroom excitement via Zoom, but admits it’s not quite as dynamic as being physically in front of his students.
To make things interesting, Fetherston decided to host some “Fireside” podcasts in the manner of President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II.
While it’s frustrating that everyone is on a different schedule with remote learning, Fetherston has noticed his students becoming more appreciative of school and admitting it would all be easier if they were back in the classroom.
And with emails coming in from students at all times of the day, it’s not only an issue for him, but for his students.
“I can only imagine what their frustration is,” he said.
Administrators are concerned that there will be some losses in terms of skills, particularly reading, writing and math. Those areas are the most crucial right now, said Selvig.
Mikesell agrees.
While students can be brought up to speed on content, they need the basic skills to do that, said Mikesell.
The administrators agree that students will not be disadvantaged for any learning lost due to the shutdown and retaining students for that reason is not part of the plan.
“The kids will not be penalized, as this is a situation beyond their control,” said Mikesell.
The administrators do plan on conducting assessments at the beginning of the next school year, as those are customary anyway.
Pace said her teachers are focusing on the Montana content standards, and assessments are being made in a variety of ways, such as doing a performance standard, an essay, a written response or a quiz. However, teachers are mostly focusing on trying to gauge if a student has learned what is taught, said Pace.
Mikesell said his school is also trying to work with parents, as teachers have suddenly deployed a good deal of technology all at once.
“We don’t want parents to feel that they can’t do it,” he said.
Mikesell said that if this had to happen at any time of the school year, this was probably the best. As it was well into the school year, teachers have had time to get to know their students and their families, he said. If the shutdown has occurred at the beginning of the year, it would be a different situation, he said.
Megan Dawson has two children at Boulder Elementary School — Maylea in fifth grade and Piper in third grade. She thinks her children are doing better with the technology than she or her husband, Bill.
With the Seesaw platform, her children can record video, interact with their teacher and take photos of their work, said Dawson.
At the Dawson home, school is generally from 8 a.m. to noon, as Dawson and her husband, both government workers, are also working remotely.
Dawson admits that her children are probably having more “screen time” than is ideal, but she also encourages them to get outside and play. Plus there are audio and traditional books to read from the library, said Dawson.
The family is trying to balance their time with work and school, she said.
“It’s an interesting time. We will all remember 2020,” Dawson said, adding that her children do miss seeing their friends on a daily basis.
Brett Lian has two children at the Clancy School — Kaylee in fourth grade and Conagher in kindergarten. Liam thinks the school shutdown has been harder on his kindergarten son.
“He’s so used to burning energy with his friends,” said Lian, adding that Conagher has joined an online group that offers weekly LEGO challenges, and that has been an outlet for him. Kaylee, meanwhile, uses Zoom to chat with friends, he said.
“I’m ready to go back to work and the kids are ready to go back to school,” he said.
The administrators are concerned about how the school shutdown will impact their students’ social and emotional development.
To help with that issue, each school employs a school counselor or social worker who can work with students and families who need additional assistance.
Pace said the caseload for her social worker has increased since school closed — and she anticipates it could go up more if the shutdown continues.
Trudeau said some students at her school are struggling with social isolation as their parents work during the day.
“They miss each other a lot,” said Trudeau of the teachers and students.
To combat some of the isolation, Mikesell said some teachers are hosting weekly show-and-tell sessions, as well as games.
“I’m pleasantly optimistic that the social needs of kids are being met,” said Mikesell, who has children of his own in school.
Despite the digital platforms, videos and other means of communication, the teachers still miss being with their students, said Pace.
“You don’t go into teaching to be away from kids,” she said.
