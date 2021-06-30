For the first time in nearly 40 years, Jefferson County has a new clerk and recorder: Ginger Kunz was sworn in and signed the oath of office shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Kunz, 32, officially takes the helm of the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder's Office on Thursday, July 1. Outgoing Clerk and Recorder Bonnie Ramey worked her last day on Wednesday—nine terms and 37 years after she first took on the role via an appointment in 1985, followed by decades of successful reelections thereafter.
After interviewing two applicants, including Kunz, the County Commission voted unanimously on June 22 to appoint Kunz to fill the remainder of Ramey's current term, which expires when the November 2022 general election is certified. Kunz can run to retain her office in that election.
"I think Ginger did a very good job [in interviews], I think she understands the job," Commission Chairman Leonard Wortman said before voting on June 22. "That certainly would be my choice."
Commissioner Cory Kirsch said that "Ginger has a foot up on the other applicant, being that she’s been here for five years," referring to Kunz tenure as an employee in the Clerk and Recorder's office. He added that both candidates "interviewed very well and they both would do an extraordinary job."
Commissioner Bob Mullen echoed Kirsch, saying that "I think they both did an excellent job, but I think we have to take the experience here."
The Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder also serves as the county's election administrator, surveyor and assessor. Kunz said on Wednesday that she had "worked in just about everything" during her time in the office.
