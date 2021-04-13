Gov. Greg Gianforte signed an executive order April 12 transferring the management of the former Montana Development Center from the Department of Public Health and Human Services to the Department of Justice.
The order concerns the 48-acre north campus.
The executive order facilitates moving the Montana Highway Patrol headquarters from Helena to the Boulder campus, and would bring more than 20 employees to the city.
Another component of the process involves House Bill 686, which provides the funding mechanism for the transfer.
Under HB 686, the Department of Justice would receive $500,000 in each year of the biennium budget beginning July 1. The bill is currently in the Finance and Claims committee, having passed a third reading 72-27.
