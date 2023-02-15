Two familiar faces are taking over the helm at the Jefferson County Museum in Clancy, and the duo plans to steer the institution towards more community involvement.
Having already thoroughly integrated themselves in the Clancy community through engagements with the library, school and other organizations, longtime Clancy residents Cheryl Vukasin and Nancy Scusa said becoming co-directors at the Jefferson County Museum was a “natural step” for them. And stepping into this new adventure excites them both.
“I really think that the museum is just like a little heart print of the community, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Vukasin told The Monitor, “and history interests me.”
For Scusa, the museum director position was also another opportunity to serve the community and intrigued her passion for teaching. With that passion for teaching, Scusa hopes to create exhibits that will bring children into the museum.
Despite not having worked in a museum before, Vukasin and Scusa plan to use their experience in the community to complete the job by “getting Clancy to come together.” To do so, the duo hopes to host picnics on the museum lawn, create a community garden space and develop local history exhibits that excite visitors.
Additionally, Vukasin and Scusa plan to continue cataloging artifacts and photos that document North County history. Many of those artifacts are already available online at jcmuseum.pastperfectonline.com for everyone to view.
Having the ability to view these items will excite residents. At least it does for Scusa.
“I look at this area and I look at the mining, I look at the earth and the mountains and the volcanics that used to be here, and it just all excites me,” she said. “It kind of gives me goosebumps to think about all the past and richness that this area has.”
Neither Vukasin or Scusa expect to find any problems while navigating their new relationship as co-directors. After eight years of working and volunteering together, the two developed a close connection.
“We just kind of instinctively know how to divide things up,” Scusa said. “We just enhance each other.”
Vukasin seconded this sentiment, and added that they get along fabulously, both at and outside of work.
Both expect to see great things coming to the museum soon, especially Scusa: “We have a good working relationship – as long as [Cheryl] does what I say.”
Visitors can find Vukasin and Scusa at the Jefferson County Museum, which is open Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
