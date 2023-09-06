September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Boulder Community Library joins libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.
From borrowing books, ebooks, and audiobooks to learning new skills, or attending a book club or story hour, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy. All without stretching their budget.
Interested in trying a new hobby? The library can help. Thinking about starting or growing a small business? Boulder Community Library offers resources in house and master classes online to assist with the process.
There’s something for everyone at Boulder Community Library, and signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning for students. It’s elemental, really—everyone should have one!
The Boulder Community Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a free library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit the library at 202 South Main Street or call 225-3241 for more information.
Here are some upcoming events:
Question, Persuade & Refer Class
QPR is a free suicide prevention class open to anyone who wants to learn what is going on in Montana and how to help save a life. QPR class is at the library on Thursday, September 7 from 6-8 p.m. The class is recommended for ages 18+ and is brought to you by the Lewis & Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Mental Health Local Advisory Coucil. Contact Erin at 437-1152 for more information. Call the library to sign up.
Ornament Series Class
Quilling decorations is the class for this month’s Ornament Series. Ms Billie will lead the class on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited - mark your calendar and please call the library to sign up.
Friends of the Library
All are welcome! The Friends of the Library will meet on Thursday, September 14 to plan library programs and events which the Friends sponsor. The group is welcoming new members to get involved and support library function.
Voter Registration
Tuesday, September 19 is National Voter Registration Day - a friendly reminder for eligible folks to get registered to vote. Register to vote at the Jefferson County Courthouse located at 102 South Monroe in Boulder. The library also has registration forms at the front desk. Check your voting information (current name and address) online at prodvoterportal.mt.gov. (Regular voter registration closes 30 days before the election and late registration closes at noon the day before an election).
Board of Directors
The Library Board will meet at the Boulder Community Library on Thursday, September 21 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.
Bison Archeology
A special program on Monday, September 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Regular programs:
Youth story hour is every Tuesday at 11am. This program is for our youngest patrons to enjoy a story and inspire a lifelong love for reading.
STEM, Lego Club and Kid Crafters are held on Tuesday afternoons at 4 p.m. Ms. Cerina carefully plans programs accordingly for youth to engage, create and socialize among peers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.