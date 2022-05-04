Montana City-based candidate Jenny Genger has been elected to the Jefferson High School Board of Trustees, defeating Travis Pierce, a Jefferson City resident who had previously served on the board.
Genger received 869 votes; Pierce received 575 votes. The school's business manager, Lorie Carey, announced the unofficial results of the election in an email at 10:29 p.m. on May 3, the day of the election. Genger will be seated at the board's upcoming May 17 meeting.
Genger and Pierce were running to fill an at-large trustee position currently held by Kyrie Russ, of Clancy, who did not seek reelection. Lindsey Graham, of Basin, ran unopposed to replace Bryher Herak as Basin's trustee on the board, after Herak did not run for reelection. Graham will also be seated as a trustee May 17.
Trustees serve three-year terms.
