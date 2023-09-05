David and Ophelia Leffler moved into 508 Garden Drive in Boulder in July 2018. They had been married for 36 years, but it had been a turbulent relationship, marred by mental illness and occasional violence.
Sometime after they moved in — the timing isn’t clear — the Lefflers died. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that David murdered Ophelia in their upstairs bedroom, and then shot himself.
Their skeletal remains wouldn’t be discovered until Aug. 27, 2023. Their identities were confirmed by the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula shortly afterwards.
A firearm and an empty casing were located next to David Leffler’s corpse, which was one of several factors indicating a murder-suicide. Other factors include the location of both victims’ injuries, the documentation provided by the medical examiner’s office and that – when observing the scene on Aug. 27 – Grimsrud said there were no signs of a struggle or forced entry into the residence.
Both David and Ophelia Leffler’s families have been notified. All surviving family members live out of state, Grimsrud said, although David Leffler had a sister who previously lived in Helena.
The Lefflers moved to Boulder in July 2018, shortly after David’s sister Ellen Schaffer asked them to leave her residence in Tampa, Florida. They purchased 508 Garden Street from Larry and Crystal Bagwell. Larry Bagwell said there was little to no activity in the house following the sale, and that neighbors believed the residence to have been abandoned.
The remains were discovered when the new owner – who purchased the property after paying off its tax liens – entered the residence. Her attempts to reach David Leffler beforehand had been unsuccessful.
***
A cousin of Ophelia – who wished to remain anonymous – found out about Ophelia’s death on Tuesday, Aug. 29, that her missing relative had been found. Ophelia was deceased, and had been for years, lying on the floor of her bedroom, murdered by her husband David Leffler.
The cousin said Ophelia’s family first filed a missing persons report in late November of 2018, shortly after Thanksgiving. The last time anyone in the family had heard from her was Nov. 17, 2018, when she called her sister, Fay, to wish her a happy birthday. The following day, Nov. 18, Ophelia (known to her family as Lynette), sent out her last devotional email quoting scripture from the Holy Bible. She would do this every day, to the point where her cousin said it would get annoying.
“We used to complain about them,” the cousin said. “You know how much we miss those now?”
The cousin said she also misses Ophelia’s smile (“which would light up a room”), her kindness for others, and her faith.
“We loved her, warts and all,” she said.
Who were the Lefflers?
According to her cousin, Ophelia (maiden name Richardson) comes from an affluent family in Leroy, Alabama, and David – described by Schaffer as a dreamer who was “always after the next big thing” – worked in information technology and served in the Navy. It was during his military service that he and Ophelia met, as she also served in the military. They had no children, but they did have a dog, which her cousin said Ophelia cherished (the dog, nor its remains, were found at the crime scene.) If they were alive they’d be celebrating their 41st wedding anniversary this year.
The marriage, however, was not blissful. Ophelia’s cousin said David’s family didn’t like Ophelia because she was black, and Ophelia’s family struggled with David because “he was crazy.”
Both David and Ophelia suffered from mental illness, Ophelia’s cousin said. Ophelia received psychiatric treatment during her time in the military, and David also had struggles, but maintained a career in the Navy – including a deployment to Desert Storm – from which he continued to collect retirement benefits until he passed, and perhaps longer. According to the cousin, the Navy is starting an investigation into the mysterious deaths, and who has been collecting the money postmortem.
David also collected retirement benefits from his IT company, and they both received Social Security payments. Money wasn’t an issue, Ophelia’s cousin said, adding that – for decades – David stashed large sums of money. Mental stability, however, the cousin said, was hard to come by. But despite disorders, as well as drug and alcohol abuse, the cousin said David and Ophelia “put up with each other and loved each other.”
“What would have made [David] crack after all these years?” the cousin said. “It just doesn’t make sense.”
If anything, the cousin said, she thought it would be Ophelia who killed David. After all, she said, Ophelia was arrested for stabbing David when they lived in California, where they resided for many years.
David’s sister Schaffer was saddened to hear the news. She had wondered what happened, especially after she started receiving David’s mail around April of 2019. They weren’t close, she said, but it was unusual he hadn’t called or contacted anybody.
Schaffer said she hadn’t heard from David since he called her in August of 2018, just a month after he’d left Tampa, where he’d been living since January of that year. He hadn’t left on good terms, she said. “He’d been acting very strange. He was acting so weird we finally asked him to leave. I sat down with him and brought to his attention how weird he was acting. I said, ‘Isn’t this the same way Ophelia treated you when she was manic?’”
When David called, Schaffer said, it was to inform her that he’d received a diagnosis from a doctor that explained his behavior. Schaffer did not disclose that diagnosis on the record, but said it was regarding his mental health.
“It was nice to finally have an answer,” she said.
Around that time, David Leffler reconnected with Ophelia, with whom he had been estranged close to two years. He collected her in Alabama, where she had been living with family, and the two drove together to Arizona. That’s where David told Larry Bagwell he and his wife had been residing when talks began to purchase 508 Garden Drive.
Bagwell also had concerns with Leffler’s demeanor. Bagwell said when talks started there were no issues, and that Leffler was “very mellow and chill.”
“He just wanted to write us a check for the house there on the spot,” Larry said. “And he did. He had the money.”
But when the Bagwells ran into problems with the property they were moving into and requested to delay the closing, Larry said David was “slightly aggressive and would throw a temper tantrum.”
Although Ophelia’s cousin said she knew David had mental health issues, she never could have imagined he’d harm Ophelia.
“He was the calmest person. He was so patient with Ophelia,” she said. “We are hurt and we are shocked to the point I think that cannot be them. David would not kill [Ophelia]. That’s how shocked we are because we didn’t see that part coming.”
It’s unclear what issues David and Ophelia were having when they moved to Montana together, but according to Schaffer, they were legally separated before he picked her up in Alabama. Schaffer was concerned when they reunited, but she didn’t expect such a bad end.
“At least we know where they are, and what happened,” she said. “But the fact that David shot her - our heart goes out to her.”
