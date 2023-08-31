The two deceased individuals discovered in a Boulder home on Aug. 27 have been identified.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula determined the skeletal remains found in the home, at 508 Garden Drive, were those of David Leffler, 61, and his wife Ophelia Leffler, 57. Both individuals were discovered in the upstairs bedroom. The medical examiner determined the female’s cause of death was homicide and the male’s cause of death was a suicide. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud, the medical examiner did not give an exact time of death except that [the Lefflers] had been deceased for an extended period of time.
A firearm and an empty casing were located next to David Leffler’s corpse, which was one of several factors indicating a murder-suicide. Other factors include where the injury was to both people, the documentation provided by the medical examiner’s office and that – when observing the scene on Aug. 27 – Grimsrud said there were no signs of a struggle or forced entry into the residence.
Both David and Ophelia Leffler’s families have been notified. All surviving family members live out of state, Grimsrud said.
The Lefflers moved to Boulder from Arizona in 2018, when they purchased 508 Garden Street from Larry and Crystal Bagwell, Larry Bagwell said. Neighbors say there was no activity in the house in the time since, and they believed the residence to have been abandoned.
The remains were discovered Aug. 27 when the new owner – who purchased the property after paying off its tax liens – entered the residence. Her attempts to reach David Leffler beforehand had been unsuccessful.
According to Jefferson County Undersheriff James Everett, welfare checks made on the residence – at the request of family members – were conducted by the now-defunct Boulder Police Department.
The Monitor will continue to update this story as developments progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.