Jefferson County volunteer firefighters were among many who joined in a funeral procession Jan. 4 for Don Zimmerman, late assistant fire chief of York. Representing Boulder-Bull Mountain VFD were Ben Makowski and Steve Carey, who took this photo from Engine 3212. Firefighters from Montana City, Clancy, Jefferson City and Whitehall also went.
