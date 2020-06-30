Frontier Days is moving forward, but with some major modifications due to COVID-19, according to the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce.
More volunteers are also needed this year to assist with complying with the COVID-19 guidelines.
The Chamber worked with the Jefferson County Health Board and health officer to devise a plan for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Events being planned for July 24-25 are the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce/Golden Sunlight Mine barbecue on Friday, along with vendors in the park and bingo. Saturday will kick-off with the Firemen’s breakfast in the Legion Avenue Park, along with horseshoes, vendors and the “Hometown History” themed parade to celebrate the Jefferson County Museum.
Canceled are the Jefferson Valley Art Show, Street Dance and the Rod Run.
The Whitehall Ranchers Roundup is still under discussion and remains tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 25, said Kristi Wilson, treasurer with the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber is working on a health plan, and it is expected to be submitted to the Jefferson County Health Officer this week, said Wilson.
Whitehall Chamber of Commerce members were surveyed for comments on what they felt could be accomplished in the midst of the pandemic, and more guidelines for the event will be released in the coming weeks.
The Chamber is asking that attendees practice social distancing, and consider wearing a mask. The Chamber plans to step up its cleaning and sanitation protocols, and is asking that its partner entities do the same.
For those who want to volunteer, there will be masks and gloves available.
“It is the duty of each individual to consider their part in making this a safe and healthy event for all. Whitehall has the opportunity to be a leader in demonstrating the new normal. As one of the first communities to hold a large-scale event, there is a lot of pressure for positive outcomes. As a community, let’s join together and show Montana what we are made of,” said Wilson.
