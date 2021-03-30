The month of March has nearly ended and a number student activities and competitions have taken place. Winter sports have concluded and a couple of Panthers gained All-Conference and All-State recognition for basketball. Rachel Van Blaricom was named 1st Team All-Conference and All-State, and Dakota Edmisten and Cia Stuber were named 2nd Team All-Conference. Trent McMaster was named 1st Team All-Conference and Joey Visser was named 2nd Team All-Conference. Leo Anderson, John Armstrong, and Dylan Mikesell were named All-State in wrestling after placing at the Class B State Tournament.
A number of students were recognized for Academic All-State for winter sports teams.
March 15th also signaled the start of spring sports in Montana. The winter weather has delayed competition in all spring sports. Hopefully some warmer weather is on the way to allow competition.
The JHS drama is currently working on a spring play written by Mr. Hesford. The play, “Days You Can Use,” will be shown to a limited audience and streamed. The days are April 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. Matinees for JHS and area students will be performed as well. The students continue to showcase their talents and put on wonderful productions during these trying times. Keep up the great work.
Dawn Smartnick recently had four students qualify for the national Business Professionals of America (BPA) conference as Montana State Champs in Presentation Management. They are Josh and Hayden Smerker, Jamie Rimestad and Ellen McLean. This team will be competing virtually at the National BPA in May. Placing fourth in Video Production were Luke Eckmann, Tom Meyer and Jake Genger.
The Montana State Skills USA competition was recently held virtually on the JHS campus. JHS students competed and filmed their competition for submission. Thanks to all who helped put on this competition and the students who competed. Great job to all participants, hopefully there will be some national qualifiers.
I want to thank Elkhorn Pharmacy, the Jefferson County Public Health Department, and the JHS School Board for use of the JHS gymnasium to provide COVID-19 vaccination clinics to interested individuals. Future dates will be posted through the Jefferson County Health Department.
As we move into the spring and final quarter of the year, I want to thank students, staff, and parents for their resiliency. It hasn’t been easy, but the support and fortitude has allowed us to move forward together. Thanks, you are appreciated.
Go Panthers!
