Two free opportunities to learn about suicide prevention are available in Boulder and online in coming weeks, both offered by the Jefferson County Mental Health Local Advisory Council.
The first, called LivingWorks Start, is an online module that teaches participants how to "recognize when someone is thinking about suicide and connect them to help and support," according to the council's announcement of the programs. The training generally takes about 90 minutes but can be completed at a participant's own pace—all they need is a smartphone or computer with internet access.
The second training is the LivingWorks safeTalk Workshop, an in-person program in which participants "will learn and practice powerful, life-saving skills in just four hours," the council stated. The free half-day course will be held in Boulder on Oct. 29.
Participants must be 18 or older. To register, email your name and phone number to mentalhealthjcmt@gmail.com.
