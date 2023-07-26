The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Service office received $2.8 million in funding from the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Program – which aims to improve “the health and resilience of forest landscapes across National Forest System land and state, tribal and private lands,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture website – to implement a series of projects in the Elkhorn Mountain range.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.