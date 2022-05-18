Following last summer’s wildfires, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) has developed a morel mushroom permit system for the anticipated surge in personal and commercial mushroom collection. In order to provide opportunity for both groups to harvest mushrooms while minimizing the social and resource impacts that may occur, commercial mushroom harvesting has been designated for the previous year’s Trail Creek and Haystack Fire areas. Commercial harvesting is not authorized for other previous year fire areas on the forest. Residents can gather up to 5 gallons of mushrooms before being required to get a permit, free of charge, from the Forest Service.
Mushrooms are considered a forest product and are categorized for incidental use, personal use, or commercial use. Incidental use does not require a permit, allows an individual to collect up to 1 gallon of mushrooms per day, but no more than 5 gallons of mushrooms per season. Mushrooms must be sliced in half lengthwise from stem to cap, and resale is prohibited. A personal use permit (free) allows an individual to pick up to 5 gallons (12.5 pounds) of mushrooms per day. A maximum of 20 gallons (50 pounds) can be harvested per season. A permit is required and must be in possession when collecting and/or transporting mushrooms. Personal use permits are valid through Sept. 30, 2022. Commercial harvest is only allowed in designated areas on the BDNF and a permit is required that is price-tiered according to the amount collected or duration of collection time. Campsites have been designated for commercial harvesters and maps for these areas, as well as complete information for permitting are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/bdnf/passes-permits.
Beginning May 23, 2022, the Wisdom Ranger District of the BDNF will be selling commercial mushroom permits for the Trail Creek Fire area on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Darby-Sula Ranger District on the Bitterroot National Forest will sell commercial mushroom permits for this fire area on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Butte Ranger District will have commercial permits available for purchase on Wednesdays during the same time slot for the Haystack Fire area. Please refer to the BDNF website for complete contact information for each district.
“I look forward to the pubic being able to take advantage of harvest activities on their public lands and hope they can do it safely,” Molly Ryan, Wisdom District Ranger of the BDNF said. “Remember to look up and around to make sure an area is safe from overhead hazards before harvesting mushrooms. In these burned areas, the potential for snags or trees to come down are higher due to instability. I’d also ask everyone to be mindful of increased foot and vehicle traffic on roadways in the harvest areas and to not park where it is not fully safe to do so.”
For further information and questions, please contact the BDNF Public Affairs Office at (406) 925-3353.
