It started last September, at a meeting in Volunteer Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, where a group of residents began tossing around ideas for projects that might help revitalize Boulder.
A pop-up art gallery, one suggested. Or a permanent arts center. Removing the medians from Main Street, and beautifying downtown. Improving the community’s emergency ambulance service.
They were ideas inspired by entrepreneurial efforts in other small towns — and the first, baby steps of ReImagining Boulder, the local manifestation of Reimagining Rural, a statewide initiative to catalyze citizen-led civic changemaking in small towns.
Those early, informal discussions laid the foundation for what would emerge, months later, as Connie Smith Day, a celebration on Aug. 27 of Boulder’s best-known painter — and to the restoration of his classic “Bronc” mural on West 2nd Avenue.
One of the participants in the “ReImagining” meetings was Mechele Anderson. She had returned recently to Boulder, her hometown, from Costa Rica following the death of her husband. Anderson had a lot of ideas, and had met with frustration in her early efforts to put them into action. The “Reimagining” discussions, she says, spoke to her: “It was like, yes, these people are talking the way I thought.”
Anderson was concerned about what she saw as Boulder’s deteriorating appearance. Among other things, she had been eyeing the aging “Eddy’s Bread” advertising mural on the Main Street building next to the L&P Grocery. It was beautiful, and an important Boulder landmark, but sorely in need of restoration.
That work, she learned, would be costly: The underlying brick alone needed $15,000 of repairs before any painting could be done. Maybe down the road, she thought. And she began looking a block south, at Smith’s mural on the side of Hardware Hank’s.
That mural was personal to Anderson. She had grown up in Smith’s old home on East 2nd Avenue. And it appeared to fit the parameters for a good “Reimagining” starter project – something modest but very visible, an achievable win that could get residents excited about doing more.
It turned out to be less modest than it seemed, though: There was the promise of grant funding to support the restoration, but Anderson couldn’t find a painter in the area who could do the work. Several potential contractors came to look at the mural, she says, but no one made bids.
But in that process, Anderson made a discovery: There were lots of Smith paintings tucked away around town. Three were hanging in The Windsor Bar; they had been there for decades when Rusty Giulio, Boulder’s mayor, bought the place. Another two were upstairs, and Giulio bought three more. “I just like them,” Giulio says. “I don’t know anything about art, but I like the Charlie Russell stuff [which some Smith paintings recall], and I think they’re kinda cool. And maybe they’re worth something.” That sparked a sort of scavenger hunt. Anderson learned that Kathy Dyer owned some of Smith’s paintings. Dyer was Smith’s great-niece. When Smith died in 1962, she says, her uncle Tom Smith cleaned out the house and acquired many of the paintings there. Dyer eventually got 12 of those, most of them small works on slabs of wood. She found a larger canvas, depicting a stagecoach robbery, at a yard sale. The owner wanted just $50; “I said, ‘sold!’” Dyer recalls.
Anderson learned that Megan McCauley, Boulder’s new city clerk, and her husband owned a Smith painting. Larrey and Gail Lattin had friends in Arizona who had been storing a large Smith work in their basement; the wife hated it and was happy to ship it to Boulder. The Heritage Center had acquired a canvas Smith originally painted for Mike Quinn, a longtime valley rancher.
“It was like picking up the end of a piece of a thread and following it,” Anderson says. “That’s one nice thing about living in a community like this, where everyone knows everybody.” She came up with another idea: Boulder could host a public exhibit of Smith’s works, many of them long forgotten.
Things started to come together. Terry Minow and the county Fair and Rodeo Committee agreed to let ReImagining Boulder use the boiler building, behind the carousel at the fairgrounds, as an exhibit space; and to install wooden rails on which the paintings could be hung. Melissa Morris of Jefferson County’s Geographic Information Services & Rural Addressing department, and Holli Woods from Special Events & Tourism, made signs to guide visitors from the highway through town to the show.
And Giulio agreed to have two large paintings, including one of Smith’s most important works, “Vigilante,” professionally restored. The painting had been hanging in The Windsor for years, and had acquired a patina of smoke.
Then there was the wall. In April, a post appeared on the Facebook page “Everything Boulder Montana.” Rachel Hayes, a Boulder homeowner, had found a large painting of cowboys on broncs, done on plaster, behind wallboard in her basement. “Does anyone recognize it?” she wrote.
It turned out that Smith had painted the rodeo scene on a wall of a boys’ dormitory on what is now the Youth Dynamics campus. After a fire damaged the building, Bud Gilmer, who worked in the shop at the school, removed the portion of wall, including the wood framing, to his home where, apparently, it was covered up until Hayes discovered it.
That painting is now at the Heritage Center, awaiting repairs. “We have it,” says Ellen Rae Thiel, who runs the Center. “We want someone [to] take some of the wood off, so it’s easier to hang — and then put it up here.” It won’t appear at the fairgrounds exhibit.
The exhibit, it appeared, would come off – but by June, Anderson still hadn’t found a painter to restore the “Bronc” mural. Then, at Boulder’s Community Garage Sale, serendipity struck: Anderson met a woman who had seen a mural being restored in Bozeman and found the name of the painter, Rilie Zumbrennen.
Soon after, Zumbrennen visited Boulder and agreed to take on the work during the Fair and Rodeo weekend. John Bailey replaced seven bricks that had deteriorated and skim-coated the base of the wall, for free.
And so, the stage has been set. Zumbrennen will begin her work on Friday, Aug. 25. Giulio will host a block party on West 2nd Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 27, as she completes the restoration. The exhibit of over two dozen of Smith’s paintings will be open to the public at the fairgrounds through the weekend.
And then, the ReImagining Boulder group can imagine: What’s next?
Correction: The original version of this story had written that the underlying brick alone needed $1,500 of repair. The Monitor apologizes for the error.
