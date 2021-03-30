Now firmly into the second half of the Legislative session, Jefferson County’s two elected representatives at the state capitol met with constituents at the third legislator forum, hosted by The Boulder Monitor and the Boulder Transition Advisory Committee, via Zoom on Sunday evening.
While Rep. Marta Bertoglio, R-Montana City, and Sen. Edith “Edie” McClafferty, D-Butte, went over a long list of bills on subjects ranging from education reform to wolf trapping, both touched on the anticipated move by the Montana Highway Patrol to the former Montana Development Center in Boulder.
“I feel it’s going to happen,” said McClafferty.
Bertoglio said that based on who she has talked to, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
The move would bring more than 20 full time employees to the Boulder campus which has sat vacant for years. See related story this page.
Bertoglio and McClafferty also discussed House Bill 632, which is designed to allocate the federal dollars received from the federal American Rescue Plan — a portion of which will be provided to local governments in Montana.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will bring an estimated $2.7 billion in relief money to Montana’s state and local governments — more than the annual amount spent from the state’s General Fund budget, according to the Montana Free Press.
McClafferty said HB 632 being referred to as “the beast” because “everyone wants a piece of it.”
Both McClafferty and Bertgolio said some of the money could be allocated to childcare — an ongoing concern across the state, and in Boulder, where there is currently a lack of licensed facilities.
McClafferty said that half of the money allocated to childcare in the state will likely go to existing facilities and half to new facilities.
Bertoglio said another focus area for “the beast” is water and sewer infrastructure, and urged communities to apply for funding through the Department of Commerce for those types of projects.
Bertoglio also talked about a study being initiated on water and sewer districts in the state, as there are struggles with those entities in Montana, not just locally.
In Jefferson County, the Clancy Water and Sewer District and the Basin Water and Sewer District have faced opposition over the past year over projects that would make large infrastructure improvements.
In response to the difficulty in finding emergency response volunteers in Montana, as well as Jefferson County, Bertoglio said that House Bill 421, which would provide a pension for volunteers as an incentive to serve, was passed. It is now in appropriations.
House Bill 170, which provides for tax incentives for green hydrogen, is also expected to pave the way for a hydrogen power plant to be built in Butte that would bring construction jobs and 800 permanent jobs once the facility is built, said McClafferty.
Mitsubishi Power wants to build and operate an electrolyzing plant in Butte to extract pure hydrogen from the Berkeley Pit water, and a power plant next to it that would run at first on a mix of the hydrogen and natural gas, and eventually on 100 percent hydrogen, according to the Montana Standard.
Bertoglio said she also carried Senate Bill 161, which calls for an expedited subdivision review.
If a locality, or county, already has a growth plan, zoning and infrastructure in place, it speeds up the process. Bertoglio said the Department of Environmental Quality supports the legislation.
Hopefully it can ease restrictions on building single family and multi-family housing and bring the prices down — especially for first-time homebuyers, said Bertoglio, who is also a Realtor.
“‘I’ve been in the trenches with them trying to get houses,” she said.
Questions from residents ranged from a bill that calls for a ban on federal firearms enforcement to a bill that addresses religious freedom. Those who posed questions wanted to know where Bertoglio and McClafferty stood on the various issues.
For House Bill 258, which would prohibit the enforcement of any federal firearms ban, Bertoglio and McClafferty both reiterated their support of the Second Amendment. Bertoglio voted in favor of the bill, as it speaks strongly for the Second Amendment and not having the federal government dictate those rights. Bertoglio also said that during her campaign she would support the Second Amendment.
McClafferty said Montana is a rural and outdoors-driven state and guns are part of that heritage, but the bill prevents the state from enforcing federal laws, and is unconstitutional. The state cannot pick and choose what federal laws it wants to follow, she said.
Bertoglio said she hadn’t yet seen SB 215, which allows individuals and entities to claim exemption on rules that burden their religious freedom. It has been passed by the Senate and is now in the House.
Bertoglio said she is against all forms of discrimination, and this bill speaks to religious freedom and that a strict scrutiny standard must apply. She hopes that if the bill eventually passes the House, it is not used as a tool for discrimination.
McClafferty voted against the bill because some people may use it to discriminate against others.
Several other questions dealt with public school funding, specifically a handful of bills that threaten to divert public funding from public schools.
McClafferty said she voted against House Bill 129, which revises the Montana Family Education Saving Act to allow for any educational expenses, rather than just for higher education. She also doesn’t support any bills that privatize education.
Public schools are already struggling for money and if more funding is cut, individuals could see a rise in property taxes, said McClafferty.
“We need to keep our public money public,” she said.
Bertoglio, who has served as a Montana City School Trustee, said she voted against HB 129, as well as HB 279 that would increase the tax credit amount for a variety of public and private educational programs from $150 to $200,000.
Bertoglio said she may have been the only Republican to vote against it.
Bertoglio is interested to see how her bill, HB 246 plays out. The bill, which passed unanimously in the House, provides more flexibility to school boards, streamlines teacher licensing and authorizes the expansion of partnerships with work-based learning partners, among other provisions.
A final legislative forum will be held near the end of April. Stay tuned to The Boulder Monitor for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.