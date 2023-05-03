It’s a historic time for the Montana State legislature, as transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr (D-Missoula) was banished by the House of Representatives on April 26, just days before the end of the legislative session.
Zephyr is not the first lawmaker to be expelled from the state’s chamber floor. As a matter of fact, the first lawmaker to get the boot was a Jefferson County representative.
In 1897, Martin Buckley of Basin was removed from his duties as a Democratic member of Montana’s Fifth legislative assembly for admitting to accepting a $200 bribe “for his vote and influence in support of a bill to create the county of Rosebud,” a March 5, 1897 article in the Helena Independent states.
Legislators first voted 41-23 on the motion to expel, but this did not meet the requirement of a two-thirds majority. More discussion took place, and another vote was made with enough votes to solidify the expulsion. One of the leading persuasive arguments came from representative James McNally of Silver Bow, who said “[Buckley] told me some days ago that there was money in circulation, but not to touch any of it, for it was a penitentiary offense.”
It was determined by the legislature that the $200 in question was given to Buckley to “willfully, feloniously and corruptly influence” him. What exactly the lawmaker had to gain by voting against the Rosebud bill is undetermined.
Such an action, legislators agreed, was “against the peace and dignity of the state of Montana.”
Although Buckley admitted to accepting the money, he would not tell who he accepted the money from, according to the same Helena Independent article.
Buckley’s removal from the legislature came with much less time left in the session than last week’s expulsion. According to Helena Independent, he was banished on the last day of proceedings.
Buckley – who was not looked at favorably by The Boulder Age newspaper – was later indicted for the bribe, and went before a jury, pleading not guilty. According to a Helena Independent article from May 14, 1897, Buckley’s case was dismissed as a result of his lawyers finding a statute saying “when a man is compelled to testify before an investigating committee he cannot be criminally prosecuted for any of the offenses he may lay himself liable to.”
This ruling sparked outrage.
“Martin Buckley is the luckiest man who ever gave himself away. If he told the truth he ought to be in the penitentiary but by telling it he has escaped it,” stated a May 17, 1897 editorial in The Missoulian.
“There is one way to stop bribery and corruption in Montana and only one – hang the briber to the nearest telegraph pole,” said another Missoulian editorial.
According to research conducted by the Heritage Center, Buckley was the third of seven children born of Irish immigrants John and Mary Buckley. He would go on to have seven children himself. Eventually he’d move to Arizona, where he died in 1930 at the age of 74.
