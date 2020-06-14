Firefighters continue working to contain a roughly 1,500 acre wildfire west of Clancy and Highway 282.
Residents in the area are advised that smoke will persist as the fire is considered a long-term event due to the severely steep and rocky terrain, which is inaccessible to firefighters, according to Kristin Sleeper, public information officer for the Central Montana Type 3 Incident Management Team.
So far, the cause is unknown, said Sleeper.
The Lump Gulch fire, located west of Sheep Mountain, was detected Saturday and high winds yesterday contributed to its spread, said Sleeper.
The strong winds caused thick smoke, making it difficult to assess the full range of the fire, but it is hoped that the rain and cooler temperatures on Sunday will allow aerial teams to better assess the scope of the blaze, said Sleeper.
Jefferson County did order some resident evacuations on Saturday due to shifting winds, but those were lifted on Sunday morning, said Sleeper.
As of Sunday, several areas remain under pre-evacuation orders, including Sheep Mountain, Ohio Gulch, Travis Gulch, Davis Gulch, Blue Sky Heights, Forest Park Estates, Jackson Creek, Tucker Gulch, Holmes Gulch, Lump Gulch and Unionville. All pre-evacuation orders in Lewis and Clark County have been lifted. Residents are advised that any evacuation order will come from local sheriff’s departments, however, anyone who is the area who feels unsafe is advised to evacuate.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is asking the public to stay clear of the area, as congestion problems may impact the crew's ability to access the area safely given the wet conditions.
Those residents are still being advised to remain vigilant as conditions can change rapidly, said Sleeper, adding that she did not know how many households were asked to evacuate.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but when it was called in, it was at about 10 acres, so that is where the fire investigator will begin making a determination, said Sleeper.
Firefighters continue to build containment lines, and while it was considered zero percent contained as of Sunday morning, it is believed a containment number will be issued later in the day, said Sleeper.
The Montana City and Clancy volunteer fire fighters responded to the scene, along with Tri-Lakes, Rast Valley and Eastgate volunteer fire departments, Eagle Ambulance, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Land Office, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, Jefferson County and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
