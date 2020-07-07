Amanda Brown grew up in a small, quaint town called Strafford in Vermont, which had about the same population as Boulder, she said. She remembers the day her dad told her that being a part of a community comes with responsibilities, and it was her responsibility to give something back to the community where she was. For her dad, it was volunteer firefighting. Consequently, throughout Brown’s childhood she watched him in the fire station and when she turned 14, she was eager to join the junior firefighter program herself.
“That’s where I got my start and I’ve never looked back,” Brown said.
Volunteer firefighting has been decreasing nationwide for about 30 years, according to the National Fire Protection Association. And in rural areas, with less people and less revenue, departments struggle to fill the gaps. But for some firefighters in Jefferson County, their “ideal” volunteer firefighter is primarily a dedicated individual, but other than that, there is a diverse group of people who volunteer for their local fire department. And each department is always looking for new members.
“None of us look the same, but we all kind of have the same moral compass and the same
drive to do something for other people,” Brown said.
Today, Brown, 29, has been a firefighter for about 10 solid years. She took a break from firefighting since joining when she was 14 to complete college, she said, graduating from the University of New Haven in Connecticut with a degree in fire science.
With the degree, she was able to get a job as a field representative for Insurance Services Office, surveying fire departments for insurance ratings, which ultimately brought her to Boulder. And now, just as her dad did years ago for a fire department in Vermont, she is volunteering with the Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Boulder. And she has done so, now, for about three years.
There are currently 17 volunteer firefighters within the Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Brown is the only woman. She said in some places it may be different being a woman firefighter than a male counterpart, but here in Boulder, she has never had a problem with it.
Brown said you have to have the mentality that you are going to do your job the best you can. It doesn’t matter if you’re a woman or not, the same goes for men, she said.
“If you take on the duty and you take it on completely, you will never have any problems,” she said.
Women are the minority in many volunteer fire departments, as only 11 percent of all volunteer firefighters in the U.S. were female in 2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
However, in rural departments, Brown believes women firefighters have become more prevalent. That’s due to a variety of reasons, she said, but mostly because she believes people are more likely to know a firefighter and personally be recruited. At the Basin Volunteer Fire Department, women make up 50% of the total number of firefighters according to Brian Gasch, BVFD fire chief, with five out of the 10 members being female.
In addition to the recruiting benefits of a close knit community, people are sought out more in rural areas because volunteer fire departments are struggling to maintain an adequate number of firefighters.
Nationwide, the rate of volunteer firefighters per 1,000 individuals from 1986 to 2018 varied from year to year, with both increases and decreases, according to the NFPA. But the rate has consistently trended downwards over the last 30 years, with a high of 8.05 firefighters per 1,000 in 1987 to a low of 5.8 firefighters per 1,000 in 2017.
According to Bull Mountain Fire Chief Cory Kirsch, rural department “volunteerism” has been declining for decades and current firefighters have been aging.
“I don’t know what the magic key is for getting the younger generation to step up to volunteer,” Kirsch said.
He said that as soon as they figure out how to attract new blood in rural departments, it would help immensely. But despite the nationwide trends, Kirsch said that he can’t remember a time when the Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Department was severely understaffed. They are allowed to have 28 on the roster and currently they have 17.
Bull Mountain is in fairly good shape, he said, but not close to the amount they would like to have. Kirsch remembers that years ago, they would almost always be at capacity. Volunteers would have to wait their turn to serve, both Vossler and Kirsch said.
But Bull Mountain, like many departments nationwide, is aging. Fifty percent of firefighters nationwide, both career and volunteer, are between 30 and 49 years old, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Kirsch said the majority of Bull Mountain firefighters are primarily men in their 40’s - 50’s.
Volunteers are vital to the department as well. Without them, they would have no fire department, Kirsch said. That is, unless the city or county wanted to tax its residents to fund a career fire department. But for Boulder and many small communities, Kirsch said, volunteers are the only thing they can affordably do to have a fire department. It wouldn’t make sense to have a paid fire department sitting at the station without more calls.
Despite the majority of volunteers being middle-aged, there are some Jefferson County volunteers who are at each end of the age spectrum.
Lester Vossler, 77, has been volunteering for Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Department for about 45 years. When he first started, there was a 1940’s model Ford truck with a water tank in the back of it hooked to a pump, and a siren across the street that caught the attention of the entire town, calling all volunteers to the station when needed.
He was asked to join the waiting list for the volunteer department in town by a local businessman. Since then, he has watched as the department volunteers have decreased over the years. Back then there was a waiting list because the department was full at 28 members. Unlike today, where there are only 17 active members.
He said he is not as active with volunteering as he used to be, but he does help out. Vossler said that’s mostly because of two reasons, the first being that for a while he thought he was going to move away and distanced himself from the department a little. And the second reason is something that increases each year.
“Well let’s be honest, my age,” Vossler said. “Let the young guys go, they can run. I don’t run,” he said.
Despite his age, he still goes to meetings and helps teach and explain things that some of the young guys might not know. He said he has plenty of reasons to keep on volunteering. But a large one being that he is looking out for his neighbor, he said.
“If you care, then you will do it,” Vossler said, “it’s that simple. The benefits of it are the satisfaction of doing something good, not a big paycheck.”
Gabe Gillmore, 18, of Jefferson City, joined the Jefferson City Volunteer Fire Department’s cadet program when he was 16 and after, he moved to the small unincorporated area north of Boulder. His dad had joined the volunteer squad and Gillmore was looking for an extracurricular activity to replace Boy Scouts.
Within the cadet program, Gillmore attended all training sessions and meetings. He learned all the skills every adult volunteer was learning and received his own set of gear. Aside from not going out on calls, he was a volunteer. As soon as he turned 18, Gillmore was able to start going on calls, skipping the normal training period which varies depending on your experience level coming in.
His favorite thing about being a firefighter is helping people, he said.
“Who is going to do it if not me,” Gillmore said, “Especially in rural communities like this, it is really needed.”
During his senior year of high school, the Montana City VFD put on a basic firefighter course on Saturday mornings. Gillmore remembers his dad telling him that he has a hard time getting out of bed for school every morning, but was up early every Saturday for the firefighting class. His father suggested he should make firefighting his career.
His dad was right, he liked firefighting. And Gillmore realized nothing he could do in college sounds as fun or as interesting as being a firefighter. Currently, Gabe is volunteering at the food bank as a part of his mission, but afterwards, he is planning to go to college for a career in firefighting.
In a perfect world, an ideal firefighter would be a man or woman in his or her mid-twenties who is in good shape, lifts weights, has a lot of time to give to a department, and is able to respond to every single call, Gillmore said. But that is not quite the case for many fire departments. In Jefferson City at least half of the volunteer fire department is over the age of 60 right now, with many, including the chief, ready to retire.
But ultimately, rural departments across Jefferson County require volunteers. And the “ideal” firefighter doesn’t exist, said Kirsch. Aside from a few physical attributes to accomplish some fairly tough jobs, firefighting is relatively easy to learn. You can take anybody and make them a firefighter, Kirsch said.
For Lester, the ideal firefighter is somebody that cares about the town and community and is willing to donate his time. To him, it’s actually a priority to being a firefighter.
“The long short of it, somebody has to do it, my friend,” he said, “and if you don’t, who is going to show up to put your house out.”
For Brown, there is no ideal volunteer firefighter physically. But like Vossler, she said a firefighter does typically have a level of integrity and enthusiasm for the place they live.
However, Brown said one of her biggest struggles is trying to keep a balance between family and firefighting.
A couple of feelings have been hurt in the past when movie night has been interrupted by an obnoxious tone from her phone, calling her to the station, Brown said. The tone, a repeated bludgeoning of high pitch frequencies resembling an alarm clock, is hard to miss. It’s a call to action for Brown and other firefighters, but for family and friends, a disappointing sign that their firefighter will be leaving the gathering.
There is a reason that firefighters hang out because they all have that same mindset, according to Brown. The same level of commitment to the community. And most of all, they all like each other.
“All of that comes down to the fact that those are the people that I invite over to barbecues and think of at Christmas,” Brown said.
For anyone looking to join the volunteer fire crew, Brown said this.
“Bear with us, we are a volunteer department,” she said, “we don’t have a fancy station, or fancy things, but if you stick with it long enough you will get that camaraderie and you will get that understanding of what is going on.”
