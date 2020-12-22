A fire near Park Lake reported to the Clancy Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) this past weekend was the result of Forest Service slash piles that had been burned by the Forest Service days earlier, according to CVFD Fire Chief Tracy Leibbrandt.
“Due to the high winds the fires were able to relight and began to spread. The fire was slow moving and was consuming slash and debris that was left behind from the logging operations, said Leibbrandt.
Forest Service representatives accompanied Leibbrandt on a walk of the fire’s perimeter to evaluate the situation. It was determined that the fire was “only doing good” as it was consuming the slashed debris. Despite high winds, the fires were not deemed a “significant threat.” It was agreed on by both the Forest Service and the CVFD that the fire would be allowed to burn under the supervision of the Forest Service.
“I returned on Sunday morning to find that the fire was out due to significant snowfall and low winds overnight,” concluded Leibbrandt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.