Members of the Clancy Water and Sewer Board shared exciting news during their March 28 meeting: the district’s second test well – located on a property on Clancy Creek Road and west of Clancy School – struck water.
200 gallons per minute of water to be precise.
Great West Engineering Project Manager Joel Pilcher said the district will conduct the 24-hour pump test and water quality testing in the upcoming weeks to determine if the well will work for the district’s needs.
“It looks promising,” Pilcher told the board.
Securing a well for the Clancy Water and Sewer District has been an ongoing challenge for eight years, rushed by the continuing contamination of residents’ private drinking water by septic systems and further complicated by the resignation of the district board in 2020.
On March 28, the board also took steps towards securing water rights for the central water system.
Permits the district could potentially purchase include those owned by Montana Tunnels and Red Cliff Estates — though both posed complications.
Russ Radliff, a water rights specialist for HydroSolutions Inc., told the board that Montana Tunnels bankruptcy proceedings may prevent them from selling any water rights.
As for Red Cliff Estates, Radliff explained that the subdivision currently holds a permit for 100 gallons per minute and 42.49-acre per foot; however, Red Cliff’s last annual report to the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation — submitted in 2018 — shows only 16.5 acre per foot used.
“If the entire permitted volume (42.29 acre-feet) is never fully used, then that volume is reduced to the maximum amount used at project completion,” Radliff’s report read, adding that the district could purchase the excess volume on the permit from the subdivision before the project completion. “If Red Cliff would agree to sell a portion of their water right, then it may be a realistic water right to change to mitigation to offset the new water use from the Clancy Well.”
If a permit with adequate volume for the district could not be obtained, Radliff recommended that the district consider restricting water use for lawn and garden purposes.
“This would reduce the amount need to between 36 acre-feet and 23 acre-feet,” read his report. “Since most residences are likely already using their own wells to water lawns, they could continue to use those wells, but use the [Public Water Supply] for in-house domestic water.”
The board also came up with several of their own possible solutions.
Board President Lori Gilliand asked if the school had extra water rights. Jefferson County Commissioner Cory Kirsch questioned whether those who tap into the well system could transfer their water rights to the district.
Radliff suggested exhausting other options before seeking water rights from individuals.
Although a well system for Clancy appears to be not far off, Radliff said securing water rights likely would be a year out.
“If we’re lucky,” board member Bob Johnson said.
Interested in moving things forward, Kirsch asked if the district could select a site for the district water tower on the Foley property — a portion of which was donated to the project — which would help the owner’s pursue selling the rest of their lot.
Gilliand said the board will know whether the test well meets the district’s needs by the next meeting and design and site selection for the water tower could then ensue.
The property, which houses the district’s second test well, was made available to the district by longtime Clancy resident Virginia “Ginny” Kalchbrenner in October of 2022.
“I lived in Clancy all my life and I wanted people to be able to have their water, because with no water, they can’t live there,” Kalchbrenner said.
The Clancy Water and Sewer Board meets next on April 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Old Red Schoolhouse in Clancy.
