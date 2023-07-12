On Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, the seventh annual Copper K Fiber Festival will be held in Whitehall at the Copper K Barn located at 786 Point of Rocks Road, sponsored by Kami Noyes of Ranching Tradition Fiber.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
On Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, the seventh annual Copper K Fiber Festival will be held in Whitehall at the Copper K Barn located at 786 Point of Rocks Road, sponsored by Kami Noyes of Ranching Tradition Fiber.
The event will feature more than 35 fiber artists and fiber producers, who will sell their wares in the marketplace. The fiber festival marketplace will be open and free to the public on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 16 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Red Apron Catering will be on site for breakfast and lunch food options.
For more information about the seventh annual Copper K Festival classes, instructors, sponsorship, vendors and best directions, go to www.copperkfiberfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.