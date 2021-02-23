The month of February ends this weekend, one full of plenty of snow, extreme cold and school events. The month includes the Western B wrestling tournament in Cut Bank and the District basketball tournament being played at the home of the higher seeded team. Tournaments are this week with competitions having starting in January instead of December. Congratulations to all the wrestlers, coaches, cheerleaders, and parents during this trying year.
The winter regular basketball season concluded with both boys and girls finishing third in the 5B District. The district tournament will conclude this weekend and the top there teams will advance to Divisional play in Billings. Again, congratulations to all the players, coaches, cheerleaders, band and parents.
This past month has been busy with a variety of school activities. School visits occurred at Boulder Elementary, Clancy, and Montana City as Jefferson High School started the enrollment process for the 2021-22 school year. This year, students produced a video to be shown and used to provide 8th grade students and potential new students about all the happenings at JHS. The students did a great job producing this video production. Preliminary numbers show the possibility of continued growth at JHS.
The JHS Drama Department has continued to work on productions to show in the future. The online winter production was a great success and showed the flexibility of the drama department in performing under unusual circumstances. Once a new show is determined, it will be advertised how the production will be shown to the public.
Regarding the work of JHS students, they need to be recognized for the following recent and future events this past month and the upcoming month of March. The National Honor Society will be holding their annual blood drive; welding students designed templates to assist maintenance with school signage, and the continued success of the breakfast program and community pantry in providing nutritional support for JHS students and families.
Monday, March 15 is the start of spring sports. It seems like a bit of irony with the weather from the past three weeks but hopefully the weather will cooperate and allow students to compete in the near future.
Spring is around the corner, hang in there.
Go Panthers!
