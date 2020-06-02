One person died and another was critically injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 near Boulder Hot Springs, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
A female was driving a sedan northbound when it went into the oncoming lane and collided with a the male driving a service-pickup south on Highway 69, according to Montana Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Investigator Amanda Villa, who was on the scene.The pickup ended up on top of a guardrail and the sedan, blocking the highway.
The female died prior to officers arriving at the crash and the male driver was life-flighted to Butte with serious and/or critical injuries, according to Villa.
Villa did not release the names of the two individuals.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was first to arrive after receiving a call of a crash at 7:44 a.m. Montana Highway Patrol arrived shortly after. The crash is under investigation and no charges are being pursued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.