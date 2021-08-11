Registration is open for entries in Jefferson County's 2021 edition of A Fair of the Heart, the county fair and rodeo at the end of the month, and registration this year moved to an online system—but analog registration via the annual Fair Guide is still available.
Online registration has been open since last week, according to Jefferson County Fair Board Chair Terry Minow. The final deadline for livestock entries and entries in the Kids Horse Show and Rodeo is Aug. 20, she said. Entrants into other categories can also register at the fair or by phone on Aug. 23. This year's fair runs Aug. 25–29.
"We encourage people to get their registration in, but it will be open all the way through to when people are bringing things in," Minow said on Monday. "They can come and register at the fair as they have in the past."
She explained that, in the past, registration took place primarily via physical entry forms in the annual printed Fair Guide, which is available this year at local businesses, including at The Boulder Monitor's office, and on the county and fair websites. Entrants brought completed forms to the fair, where workers processed entries and filled out tags to attach to each entry. Like registration, tabulating results took place manually. Paper forms are still an option this year, but Minow hopes that the new online registration will expedite the logistics of the annual fair.
"It’s totally new, this is the first year we’ve ever done this. In the past we’ve used paper forms and we filled out paper tags from that form, and we feel that this is a quicker way to get people their registrations, and quicker to do the judging," she said. "[Entrants] can bring their Fair Guide, and we’ll help them fill out the online registration when they bring it to the fair. In the past we’ve had lines as people waited to fill out the form."
Minow said that other fairs in the region have added online registration options and "we’ve heard they’ve had good results."
All entries are free and open to anyone, except for the Kids Horse Show and Rodeo, which costs $5 and is open only to Jefferson County residents.
Registration and a printable version of the Fair Guide are available at jeffersonmtfairrodeo.org, or by calling (406) 225-4039. Tickets for the National Rodeo Association rodeo held Aug. 28–29 are also available on that website.
