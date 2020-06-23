The Jefferson County Fair Board has canceled the fair and is looking to host a scaled down version of its annual event due to the continued threat of COVID-19.
The Fair Board is looking at the possibility of having three smaller events — an outdoor community concert with social distancing, a children’s horse show and rodeo and an in-county Wrangler Roundup, said Fair Board Chairman Terry Minow.
Typically, the Jefferson County Rodeo Association puts on the Wrangler Roundup, and the Fair Board has done the kid’s horse show and rodeo, but both entities may do it jointly, but that has yet to be determined, said Minow.
So far, the Jefferson County Rodeo Association has not yet made a decision on the rodeo portion of the weekend event, and plans to meet this week, said President Quint Theriault.
The fair and rodeo are scheduled for Aug. 27-30 and have been dedicated to Anika McCauley and Laurie Vossler, who both passed away this year.
Theriault said the Northern Rodeo Association has already issued guidelines concerning COVID-19, and other rodeos in the state plan to move forward, so the county association doesn’t want to cancel unless it absolutely has to.
Guidelines provided by the NRA include protocols for social distancing, face masks and disinfecting of areas — and a notice that the public enters at its own risk.
Not only is there the rodeo component, there are also the spectators and related events, such as the beer garden and concessions, he said.
“There’s a whole gamut of stuff we have to look at,” said Theriault, adding that the rodeo is “huge” for Boulder.
The Fair portion of the events will require approval of the county health officer, and things will likely change if Jefferson County has an outbreak of the virus, said Minow.
Nothing is finalized or certain, she said.
Meanwhile, many of the regular fair events did not lend themselves to social distancing, such as the barn dance and the children’s activities, said Minow at the June 18 Board meeting.
Others, such as the beef barbecue, were a nonstarter due to state COVID-19 restrictions against open buffets, while others, such as the Dueling Pianos fundraiser auction, would not have been able to allow enough participants due to social distancing to make it profitable, said Minow.
Other events canceled include the baked goods auction, as well as the exhibits and judging competitions, said Minow.
The decision was made, in part, because the state continues to be in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which requires that events with more than 50 people submit a plan with the county health department.
Several Board members acknowledged that trying to enforce social distancing, having to disinfect continuously and trying to find volunteers, many of whom are in the vulnerable age bracket for COVID-19, were daunting hurdles to overcome.
Other considerations included the added cost of more portapotties, sanitizer and the loss of parking revenue, said Minow.
Jefferson County Events Coordinator Bruce Binkowski was pleased the Board was going to offer some activities rather than cancel the weekend entirely.
Fairs are being canceled in many other localities, but if Jefferson County is doing something, it’s a positive for the community, he said.
The Board, however, wants to keep advertising to a minimum to limit the amount of out-of-county visitors.
In a typical year, the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo can attract up to 1,500 visitors.
While there had been some talk of postponing a decision until July, some Board members wanted to go ahead and solidify plans.
It’s hard to continue planning for something that may or may not occur, not to mention calling on volunteers to do the same, said Board member Megan Dawson.
Minow said there isn’t any indication that the state plans to move into Phase 3 any time soon. Phase 3 represents a return to business as usual.
Since the state entered Phase 2, lifted its 14-day quarantine on out-of-state visitors, and increased testing, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Montana.
Board member Randi Levin said the band, Insufficient Funds, remains willing to perform. Levin said she would check with the food vendors already on board to see if they are willing to come for a scaled down event.
The Boulder Outlaws 4-H Club had decided that it would not have a fair in Boulder this year. For the past several years, the 4-H has had a fair, auction and show in conjunction with the open class Jefferson County Fair, said Minow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.